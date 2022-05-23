ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Adds New Jobs as Economy Shows Signs of Slowing

lmu.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“These are encouraging signs indicating that California’s economy is gradually...

newsroom.lmu.edu

Comments / 1

dot.LA

E-Scooter Companies Are Quietly Changing Their Low-Income Programs in LA

When Lime launched in Los Angeles in 2018, the company offered five free rides per day to low-income riders, so long as they were under 30 minutes each. But in early May, that changed. Rides under 30 minutes now cost low-income Angelenos a flat rate of $1.25. As for the five free rides per day, that program ended December 2021 and was replaced by a rate of $0.50 fee to unlock e-scooters, plus $0.07 per minute (and tax).
LOS ANGELES, CA
southpasadena.net

Minimum Wage to Increase January 2023

California’s minimum wage is expected to increase to $15.50 per hour next January because a state provision regarding inflation was triggered, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Thursday:. “California’s minimum wage is projected to increase to $15.50 per hour for all workers on January 1, 2023. The accelerated increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

SoCal gas prices drop by largest amounts since April

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since April 27 Wednesday, dropping six-tenths of a cent to $6.091 after being unchanged or changing by one-tenth of a cent for five consecutive days. The average price is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Valencia U.S. Postal Service Mail Carrier Arrested In Scheme To Obtain Nearly $800,000 In Unemployment Benefits

On Thursday, federal authorities arrested a United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier and a Santa Clarita Valley man for allegedly scheming to steal approximately $800,000 in unemployment insurance (UI) funds by using false claims of COVID-related job losses and stealing UI debit cards from the U.S. mail. Stephen Glover,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Saurabh

The most expensive places to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is recognized for its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking scenery, etc. It is one of the few cities in the United States where all of these things can be found in one location, and this, along with the glam of Hollywood, drives up the cost of living considerably. If you want to relocate or purchase a home in this region, knowing how much you should anticipate paying can be quite beneficial.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

4.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California overnight, geologists say

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California overnight, geologist said. The earthquake near Ridgecrest shook the area at about 2:23 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was about 2 miles deep. Although the earthquake is smaller than some California residents are used to, hundreds of...
RIDGECREST, CA
CBS LA

LA County reports over 6,000 new COVID cases for the first time since February

Los Angeles County reported 6,245 new COVID-19 cases Thursday marking the first time the county has reported over 6,000 cases since February 3.The 6,245 new infections bring the county's total caseload to 2,955,954.The county also reported nine additional COVID-related deaths. As of Thursday, there were 429 COVID-positive patients being treated in county hospitals.Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county's current rate of virus-related hospital admissions is now 4.5 per 100,000 — double the rate from a month ago — and the rate of staffed beds occupied by COVID patients is currently 2.3%. "If we continue on the current trajectory we...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

I-5 project planned to address growing traffic problems

Traffic is expected to get worse. The Interstate 5 North County Enhancements Project, according to project representatives, looks to address the problem. During an online briefing Tuesday presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp. and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, project officials outlined freeway enhancements in a five-year plan and where the entire project stands today.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
knock-la.com

You Simply Should Not Believe Anything Rick Caruso Says

Anti-abortion developer Rick Caruso is running for mayor to “clean up LA.” His meaningless tagline runs as a thread throughout his bold blanket policy promises. Caruso is the lone billionaire running for mayor this cycle, and he’s able to self-fund his campaign (so far, he’s spent around $23-$25 million of his own money). If you live in LA, you’ve probably seen one of the ubiquitous TV and digital ads, mailers, or yard signs, often illegally placed in public medians (which is an ethics violation), that his personal fortune has afforded him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

How Does Crime In Santa Clarita Compare With The Rest Of The USA?

Crime occurs everywhere, from the high rises of Manhattan to the mean streets of South Central LA. There are of course differences in the number of crimes committed and the types of offenses that occur, depending on the area. Understanding what issues are most common where you live is therefore...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County COVID hospital cases jump back over 400

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals jumped over the 400 mark again Tuesday, and the county reported nearly 3,600 new infections. According to state figures, there were 419 hospital patients with COVID in the county as of Tuesday, up from 391...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
lmu.edu

Passion for Social Justice Theatre Earns Student a Newman Civic Fellowship

Meet Camila Robles Ruiz, a change-maker and actor committed to social justice as well as a 2022 recipient of Campus Compact’s prestigious Newman Civic Fellowship. The fellowship recognizes students who demonstrate motivation for long-term civic engagement in addressing issues of inequality and political polarization. During their fellowship year, students can engage in collaborative action projects on campus to create long-term social change.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

Newsom speeding up 12 gun control bills that he calls ‘sensible’.

(Sacramento, CA) — The state of California is fast-tracking 12 gun bills in the wake of the Texas shooting. Governor Gavin Newsom, of course, calls them “sensible.” One bill modeled after the Texas abortion law would allow private citizens to sue firearm manufacturers and distributors. Another bill would require school officials to investigate any threats of a mass shooting and report them to law enforcement. In announcing the plan to move the gun bills, Newsom referenced several high-profile California shootings, including Poway, San Bernardino and the 1989 Stockton shooting at Cleveland Elementary school. Legislative leaders say the same approach to gun laws — which has clearly not stopped gun crimes–needs to be taken by leaders in Washington, D.C.
CALIFORNIA STATE
outlooknewspapers.com

Governor’s Budget Proposal Welcome News to Schools

First published in the May 21 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the May revision of California’s budget plan breaking $300 billion for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which included a staggering $97.5-billion surplus to distribute this year, and the news was more than welcome by school leaders who have dealt with rising expenditures and low attendance brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BURBANK, CA

