California Adds New Jobs as Economy Shows Signs of Slowing

(Sacramento, CA) — The state of California is fast-tracking 12 gun bills in the wake of the Texas shooting. Governor Gavin Newsom, of course, calls them “sensible.” One bill modeled after the Texas abortion law would allow private citizens to sue firearm manufacturers and distributors. Another bill would require school officials to investigate any threats of a mass shooting and report them to law enforcement. In announcing the plan to move the gun bills, Newsom referenced several high-profile California shootings, including Poway, San Bernardino and the 1989 Stockton shooting at Cleveland Elementary school. Legislative leaders say the same approach to gun laws — which has clearly not stopped gun crimes–needs to be taken by leaders in Washington, D.C.
