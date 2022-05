Usually the Middlesex Savings Lot parking lot in Natick Center is nothing more than a utilitarian expanse of black asphalt, just a spot to park the car while you run into the bank and do some business. Last weekend the drab spot was filled with the sound of Bollywood music, the aroma of Indian food, and color—lots and lots of color. The Holi Fesival had come to town.

NATICK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO