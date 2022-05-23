Memphis Division of Housing & Community Development Secures $3 Million in Funding for Historic Melrose Redevelopment Project

(MEMPHIS, TENN – MAY 23, 2022) – The City of Memphis’ Division of Housing and Community Development (HCD) announced securing $3 million in funding for its Historic Melrose Redevelopment project. The funding was provided by Congressman Steve Cohen, as a part of his FY23 Appropriation request and greater vision to help rebuild the Memphis community.

“Going hand-in-hand with our $10 million in Accelerate Memphis funds, this additional funding is a strong enhancement to this already transformative project,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “Congressman Cohen does so much for Memphis, and we cannot thank him enough for his support.”

Funds will be used to restore and redevelop the Historic Melrose High School in the Orange Mound community. The former school will be transformed into a library, a genealogy center, and much-needed affordable housing for community seniors. Redevelopment of the school is scheduled to be completed by December 2023.

“This is a big win for the Orange Mound community,” commented Ashley Cash, Director of the Division of Housing and Community Development. “We are grateful and look forward to seeing the joy it brings our residents, along with the new opportunities it represents.” For updates on Historic Melrose or any other Accelerate Memphis project, go here.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information about the Division of Housing and Community Development, Historic Melrose Redevelopment Project contact Felicia Harris at Felicia.Harris@memphistn.gov or (901)636-7403.