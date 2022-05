KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed that 91 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanawha County on Wednesday. This is the largest spike the county has seen in recent weeks, and KCHD warns that cases have been steadily rising since the beginning of May. “This is especially concerning as we are entering […]

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO