Freddie Gibbs Shares Trailer for Feature Film Debut ‘Down With the King’
By Trace William Cowen
Complex
3 days ago
Freddie Gibbs makes his feature film debut in Diego Ongaro’s Down With the King, out this summer. Monday, Gibbs shared a new trailer for the film, which sees him taking on a role he previously described as “therapeutic” in an interview with Complex last year. The...
Winnie the Pooh is getting the slasher film treatment. In a recent interview with Variety, filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield shared details about his much-anticipated horror flick Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Still shots from the project began circulating on social media this week, depicting the beloved children’s book character as a nightmarish villain.
RAY Liotta, the brilliant actor who made his name in Martin Scorsese's crime classic Goodfellas, has passed away. The star died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters, according to Deadline. There were no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death,...
Kevin Bacon's City on a Hill co-star Marnie Schulenburg has tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 37. The Hollywood star worked alongside Marnie in the Showtime program, with her death being announced last week. The actress left behind her husband Zack Robidas and the couple's two-year-old daughter...
Studio 10 star Erin Jayne Plummer died on the weekend at aged 42. Suicide has now been confirmed as her cause of death after a battle with mental illness. Content Warning: This article discusses depression and suicide. If you or someone you know are affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Jack Harlow recently admitted he didn’t know Brandy and Ray J were related on Ebro in the Morning, and the world hasn’t been the same since. Brandy initially responded to Harlow’s comments on Twitter, warning she would take on the Kentucky rapper using his own beats. “I...
The Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto is preparing to launch its latest exhibition this week. Entitled Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks, the show will explore the frontiers of footwear through the 21st century and beyond—looking at everything from game-changing designs, new aesthetics, advances in accessibility and sustainability, to all-digital shoes that exist exclusively in the metaverse. It’s a fascinating, wide-ranging exhibition that covers innovations in 3D printing, reclaimed ocean plastics, virtual reality, and blockchain-supported NFTs.
In a new interview with David Letterman, Will Smith reflects on being mocked earlier in his career over his music largely avoiding the use of profanity. Smith is among the slate of guests on the recently released new season of Letterman’s conversational Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The interview, notably, was recorded prior to the Oscars slap. Early into the discussion, Smith—who this year won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard—looked back on how childhood trauma had an impact on the unique drive behind his entire career.
Manchester’s pride and joy, Parklife Festival, returns to Hyde Park for another bumper year on June 11-12. It’s always a stacked line-up at Parklife, but this year feels even bigger than ever. We’ve got blockbuster US names like 50 Cent, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, The Creator, but...
It seems the rumors were true. Kehlani and 070 Shake are in a romantic relationship. Kehlani confirmed the news Wednesday with the release of her “Melt” music video co-starring the Modus Vivendi artist. The visual was shot in São Paulo, Brazil, and captures the artists’ in intimate moments, like enjoying a day at the park, doing laundry together, and snapping photos.
Big Boi and Sleepy Brown are keeping the rollout for their collaborative project Big Sleepover going, which has been out since the tail end of 2021. Today, the duo is premiering the music video for album standout “Do Ya Best,” which features a slick verse from Scotty ATL. The visual features the guys grooving on a runway, a beach, and with drinks in hand, as they bring some added party energy to the already lively cut.
Lil Uzi Vert had a few choice words for his fans after they were quick to dismiss a song snippet he shared. After Uzi teased the unreleased track on social media, disillusioned fans questioned whether he’s lost his touch. He weighed in on Twitter, writing, “They just tryna hear...
LONDON (AP) — “ABBA Voyage” is certainly a trip. Four decades after the Swedish pop supergroup last performed live, audiences can once again see ABBA onstage in an innovative digital concert where past and future collide. The show opens to the public in London on Friday, the...
The Stranger Things season 4 premiere will be preceded by a new content warning. According to an exclusive Variety report, Netflix decided to add the disclaimer in wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, this week. The card will be displayed before the season 3 recap that auto-plays at the beginning of season 4, episode 1. The change was announced less than a week after Netflix released the first eight minutes of the long-awaited premiere, which features graphic images of dead children at the Hawkins lab. Netflix has since deleted the sneak peek.
N.O.R.E. is questioning why some artists continue to put an emphasis on interviews with David Letterman, Zane Lowe, Oprah, and others. In a series of tweets shared Wednesday night, Noreaga noted he’s been “the best to this culture” by always putting “hip-hop first.” Thus, he’s questioning why artists go elsewhere and treat hosts like Letterman and Lowe (and Ellen DeGeneres) with “more respect [than] the culture.”
When New Yorkers have a craving for sweets, only two things are on their minds: Häagen-Dazs ice cream and their local corner bodega. That’s why the venerable ice cream-maker built its own Brooklyn bodega, Rose & Reuben’s, to launch its new City Sweets line of ice cream flavors. Classic New York treats like black and white cookies, soft pretzels, and crispy churros inspired the line, bringing those street food desserts to its indulgent ice cream offerings. Take a look as tastemakers Jade Purple Brown and Leslie Grace visit the spot to check out City Sweets flavors like Dulce de Leche Churro; Coffee Chocolate Brownie; Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel; Summer Berry Cake Pop; and Black & White Cookie. But ice cream isn’t all Rose & Reuben’s has to offer. Indeed, the back room hosts a party complete with a DJ, disco ball, and plenty of City Sweets ice cream. Because that’s how Häagen-Dazs does it.
Puma reconnects with Upscale Vandal for its newly launched “For All Time” campaign. The ongoing campaign series celebrates the brand’s decades-old history and its beloved offering of timeless footwear. Puma set out to explore the concept of “classic” through content and products created by “The Collective”—a group of influencers who’ve made their marks in the realms of fashion, sports, and art.
Justin Timberlake has sold off his entire song catalog to the song management company Hipgnosis, handing over 100 percent of the copyrights for his biggest hits in a deal worth $100 million. The news was broken by The Wall Street Journal, which said Hipgnosis announced on Thursday it had purchased...
ComplexLand is back and is giving attendees everything they love, along with new innovations to make its third installment bigger and better. One of those experiences is being able to virtually tour Notorious B.I.G’s old Brooklyn neighborhood, where attendees can see the All-New Lexus LX 600 on that borough’s streets, thanks to the carmaker’s collab with his son CJ Wallace’s Frank White brand.
Three months after it appeared on Kanye West’s Stem Player as the opening track on Donda 2, Ye and XXXTentacion’s collaborative single “True Love” has been released to streaming services. The track will appear on XXXTentacion’s upcoming posthumous offering Look At Me: The Album, which is...
A swell of strings hits me the moment I enter the studio where Savannah Ré is recording. When I spot her, it’s easy to see she has laser focus. Armed with a cup of hot pineapple juice to keep her throat prepped and a purple jacket on, Ré is absorbed in the music as a soaring orchestral snippet is replayed over and over so that she can get the arrangement just right.
Comments / 0