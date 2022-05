If TCU Baseball wants to win the Big 12 tournament, they’ll have to do it the hard way following a 5-3 loss against Texas this evening. Marcelo Perez was on the mound for the Frogs, and aside from one bad pitch, he was lights out. He finished the game with 6 strikeouts in 7 innings pitched, but unfortunately for the Frogs, that one bad pitch cost ‘em 3 runs in the top of the first.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO