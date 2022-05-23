Jaleak Scarborough sentenced in Utica barbershop murder

VIENNA — A motorcyclist was hospitalized and ticketed after a spill on Mulholland Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Jason Manaseri, 47, of Vienna, was westbound on Mulholland Road at about 3:45 p.m. when he was forced to swerve to avoid a vehicle that had failed to yield him the right of way. Deputies said the motorcycle fell onto its side in the roadway. Both Manaseri and his passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica for treatment, authorities stated. Manaseri was also ticketed for unlicensed operator and operating without insurance, deputies said.

