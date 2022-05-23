ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Jaleak Scarborough sentenced in Utica barbershop murder

WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe victim's mother spoke during the sentencing hearing for Jaleak Scarborough, who shot and killed...

www.wktv.com

cnyhomepage.com

Hakim Muhammad from ‘Barbershop’ murder assaults corrections officer

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that recently convicted Hakim Muhammad, from the July 2021 Barbershop murder of Lemeke Pittman that took place in Utica, has now allegedly assaulted an Oneida County Correctional Officer on May 25th. According to the Sheriff, on...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

‘Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week’

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating their Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. 32-year-old Brandon P. Borowiec. White male. Height: 5’11”. Weight: Approximately 180 lbs. Hair Color: Brown. Eye Color: Brown. Borowiec...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
informnny.com

Man killed in fatal crash in Oneida County

MARCY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Marcy are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 12 in the town of Marshall. According to a press release from NYSP, a 2005 Subaru being operated by 32-year-old David G. Specht from Utica was traveling southbound on Route 12 around 10:43 a.m. on May 25. The accident occurred when the Subaru crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Mack tractor-trailer head-on.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida man charged with harassment

ROME — An Oneida man is accused of repeatedly harassing his ex-girlfriend for more than a month, including following her in his vehicle and leaving multiple voice mails, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said the female victim reported the ongoing issues to the Rome Police Station on...
ROME, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Sheriff: Another ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ apprehended

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that another man on its ‘Top Ten Most Wanted’ list has been arrested on May 25th. According to the Sheriff’s Office, around 2:48 pm on Wednesday, 37-year-old Charles D. Ferguson of Utica was located at his residence in the City of Utica and taken into custody without incident. He was allegedly wanted for multiple drug and child endangerment charges.
UTICA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Milford Woman Arrested for Criminal Trespass

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest 19-year-old Isabella J. Lepetich of Milford, NY following an investigation into a suspicious person complaint. Lepetich was taken into custody after being located unlawfully inside the residence of a Cooperstown resident. Lepetich was charged with Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and was processed and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Otsego Court at a later date.
MILFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Driver who died in fatal Marshall crash identified by police

MARSHALL — The driver who died in a head-on crash with a tractor trailer on Route 12 in Marshall Wednesday morning has been identified as 32-year-old David G. Specht, of Utica, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Specht was southbound on Route 12 at about 10:43...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Mother sentenced to 11 to 14 years in prison for setting house on fire with child inside

Jennelle Gerton was sentenced to 11 to 14 years in state prison and five years of parole for setting her house on fire with her toddler inside. In March 2021, Investigators say then 33-year-old Gerton set a fire in the bathroom of the house while she was watching her child, then left the house. Syracuse Police officers saved Gerton's daughter that night. Officers originally responded to the Palmer Avenue house in Syracuse for a domestic call. When officers checked the address, they heard smoke detectors and smelled smoke. Gerton insisted the girl was not home and was with a grandparent, but police found Gerton's then 2-year-old daughter inside after her father asked police to search the house.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Rome teen accused of threatening Walmart employee with knife after trying to shoplift

ROME, N.Y. – An 18-year-old is accused of trying to steal from the Rome Walmart Wednesday morning and then threatening an employee with a knife. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, De’Ante Jones took merchandise past the registers without paying. Then staff members took the items back. Maciol says Jones left and then went back into the store and pulled a knife on an employee near the checkout counter. He then left the store again.
ROME, NY
informnny.com

Philadelphia man arrested following incident at Calcium Primary School

LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On May 24, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Davone Q. Glover following an incident at Calcium Primary School. The Sheriff’s Office alleged that while Sheriff’s Deputies were performing a Standardized Field Sobriety Test on Glover, he prevented Detectives from obtaining a preliminary breath screening test.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Two injured, Vienna man ticketed in accident

VIENNA — A motorcyclist was hospitalized and ticketed after a spill on Mulholland Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Jason Manaseri, 47, of Vienna, was westbound on Mulholland Road at about 3:45 p.m. when he was forced to swerve to avoid a vehicle that had failed to yield him the right of way. Deputies said the motorcycle fell onto its side in the roadway. Both Manaseri and his passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica for treatment, authorities stated. Manaseri was also ticketed for unlicensed operator and operating without insurance, deputies said.
VIENNA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Man Arrested in Saratoga Apartment Shooting

City of Binghamton Police say they have arrested a city resident in connection with an exchange of gunfire at the Saratoga Terrace Apartments on the South Side May 23. According to a news release, Police were called to 60 Saratoga Avenue, Building 2 for a report of shots fired at around 10 p.m. and found 38-year-old Jayson Santiago of Binghamton with a gunshot would to his lower leg and a graze wound to his abdomen.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Camden man, a medical technician, charged after allegedly trying to detain unruly patient

ROME — A medical technician at Rome Health is facing criminal charges after getting involved in trying to detain an unruly patient, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said an elderly male resident in a behavioral health unit at Rome Health was being combative with nurses and trying to leave his locked unit on Oct. 22. Police said medical technician Eugene G. Kelly, 57, of Camden, heard the commotion and went to help — even though it was not his job to help, and he did not have the necessary training to deal with such a resident.
ROME, NY
WKTV

No one injured in one-car crash in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating after a car crashed into a tree on James Street Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. between De Peyster and Madison avenues just a few blocks from Mohawk Valley Community College. Utica police say the driver lost control and...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica killer receives 25 years to life in prison

UTICA — The mother and loved ones of Utica shooting victim Lemeke Pittman faced his convicted killer with fiery rebukes at his sentencing in Oneida County Court Monday morning. For his part, shooter Jaleak Scarborough maintained his innocence — although he was sentenced to 25 years to life on...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Fire destroys vacant former 'Three Corners Inn' in Lee

LEE, N.Y. - Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed the vacant former Three Corners Inn in the Town of Lee early Thursday morning. Smoke and flames were reported around 1:40 a.m. Thursday at the former inn on Capron Road, near the intersection of Streun Road, in the Town of Lee.

