Steven Victor Tallarico, better known by his stage name Steven Tyler, was born on March 26, 1948, in Boston, Massachusetts. He is best known as the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band Aerosmith, in which he also plays the harmonica, piano, and drums. Due to his powerful screams and extensive vocal range, he is known as the “Demon of Screamin’.” He’s also recognized for his gymnastics on stage. Tyler frequently wears bright clothing and hangs his signature scarves from his microphone stand throughout his performances.

