Wisconsin State

Help support pollinators during National Pollinators Month

By Nick VanWagenen
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGardening expert, TV/radio host and author Melinda Myers invites library patrons of all ages throughout Wisconsin to grow smart in June — National Pollinators Month — with educational programming...

wtmj.com

wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Kid Friendly Vacations

Now is the perfect time to make plans to take the whole family on a Wisconsin vacation to discover new places and make lasting memories. Whether it’s living out a childhood fairytale or going to the water park, here’s to making memories with the ones you love. Make...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Calls to end Wisconsin elections panel grow ahead of vote

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The only Republican candidate running for governor in Wisconsin who supported keeping the bipartisan state elections commission in place has reversed his position and is calling for it to be dissolved. The announcement Wednesday by construction company co-owner Tim Michels came just hours before the panel was to vote on who would be its next chairman. Michels said in a statement that he now supports doing away with the commission after speaking with attendees at the Wisconsin Republican Party convention, including commissioner Bob Spindell. He is running to be the next chair of the commission, but faces opposition from Democrats on the evenly divided panel.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Congressman Bryan Steil talks gun violence

Congressman Bryan Steil joined The Steve Scaffidi show to discuss the latest crime in our state as well as the tragedy in Texas. Hear his thoughts on what needs to be changed and how we can fix this ongoing gun violence. Listen to the FULL interview, commercial free, right here!
TEXAS STATE
wtmj.com

Police suspect arson in fire at Wyoming abortion clinic site

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — An abortion clinic set to open next month in conservative Wyoming was damaged in a fire early Wednesday that police believe was deliberately set — possibly by someone seen running away from the building carrying what appeared to be a gas can and a bag.
CASPER, WY
wtmj.com

$2.3 million stolen from Wisconsin Republicans is recovered

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All of the $2.3 million stolen from the Wisconsin Republican Party by hackers just before the 2020 presidential election has been recovered, including nearly $600,000 obtained by the FBI and given back to the party last month. State party executive director Mark Jefferson says Tuesday that the investigation into the theft continues. A spokesman for the FBI in Milwaukee did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The state GOP noticed suspicious activity less than two weeks before Election Day in 2020. The party determined that $2.3 million had been taken from the account it was using to help reelect try to reelect President Donald Trump. He went on to lose Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by less than 21,000 votes.
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

Georgia US Senate race will pit Warnock against Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker wasted little time exchanging attacks Tuesday after both handily defeated primary challengers to set up a historic, high-stakes showdown for a coveted Senate seat in Georgia. Walker, who is backed by former President Donald Trump,...
GEORGIA STATE
wtmj.com

Milwaukee County judge announces candidacy for Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz says that she will run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court next year to fill a seat currently held by the conservative former chief justice. The April election will determine the ideological balance of the court. Retiring Justice Patience Roggensack, who turns 82 in July, is not seeking a third 10-year term. She is part of the four-justice conservative majority on the seven-member court. Protasiewicz said in a statement Wednesday launching her candidacy that “radical right-wing extremists” are attacking “our most closely-held constitutional rights.” Numerous others are mulling whether to run, including former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Georgia Senate primaries will set up high-stakes showdown

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Herschel Walker has five challengers in Tuesday’s primary, but he is already looking ahead to the general election as the GOP tries to take back the seat incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock won last year, helping Democrats squeak out a congressional majority. Republicans...
GEORGIA STATE
wtmj.com

Oz, McCormick race heads into recount in Pa. Senate primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top election official said Wednesday that the margin between the top two candidates in last week’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate is tight enough to trigger a statewide recount, dragging the outcome into June as the candidates fight in court. The state’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

