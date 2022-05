Terrill Kirk and Tyrell Oliver opened the Crate in 2014, one of the first streetwear boutiques in their neighborhood, because they wanted to bring something fresh to Far Rockaway, Queens. For those who don’t know, Far Rock is a distant New York City neighborhood that, Oliver admits, was never really known for its fashion like Harlem. But that’s why opening the Crate was so important for Kirk and Oliver. As two fashion enthusiasts who constantly took long train rides to shop boutiques in Manhattan or department stores like Hirshleifers in Long Island, they wanted to bring a proper stockist to Far Rock.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO