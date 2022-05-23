Loved Up In California! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Kiss, Pack On The PDA At Polo Match

MEGA

They've got nothing to hide! On Sunday, May 22, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a kiss while in Santa Barbara, Calif., for the Lisle Nixon Memorial cup, a polo tournament.

While the dad-of-two, 37, played in the game, the former actress, 40, watched from the sidelines in derby-like attire, wearing a black top with white polka dots, a big black hat, white skirt, black heels and and a pair of sunglasses. Some think her look was paying tribute to Princess Diana , as in 1985, she wore a white dress with black polka dots to one of Prince Charles ' competitions.

Harry, clad in his uniform and helmet, came out victorious alongside his Las Padres teammates, and while the athletes were taking photos with their trophies, Markle stepped in, placed her hands on her husband's face and gave him a smooch. Other footage shows the Duchess of Sussex wiping lipstick off of her husband's face and the pair holding hands as they walked around the grounds.

Also at the event was Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson , who posted a photo alongside the Duke of Sussex, captioning it, "Team Harry! 🐎 @santabarbarapoloclub @sussexroyal."

The parents-of-two have been stepping into the spotlight more this year and have also allowed the cameras to follow them inside their home, as it's been reported that they're filming "an at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style" docuseries with Netflix . The show could debut as early as this fall.

They'll also be returning to the U.K. next month for Queen Elizabeth 's Platinum Jubilee, and for that outing, daughter Lilibet , 11 months, and son Archie , 3, will be joining them.

Since they're no longer members of the monarchy, they won't be able to participate in activities like the balcony greeting. The royal family stated that it was the Queen's decision to ban them from the palace event, but a source claimed that it was Charles and Prince William , 39, who put their foot down.

"They feel that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have caused nothing but chaos since moving to America with their endless tell-alls and interviews throwing shade at the royal family," explained a source at Star . "They think it would be hypocritical of Harry and Meghan acting all smiles and waving to the crowds from the balcony like they're one big happy family."