Florida State

Appeals court flunks Florida social media law

By Scott Rosenberg
 3 days ago

A Federal appeals court dealt a blow to Florida's controversial law aimed at stopping "censorship" on social media platforms Monday, ruling that the law is likely unconstitutional and a lower court's injunction against the law should stand....

Axios

