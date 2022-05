LINCOLN COUNTY, NC — Lincoln County authorities say they are still searching for a woman who went missing in May of 2014. Toasha Nicole Rice was 27-years-old when deputies say she disappeared after leaving a friend’s home on Eaker Road in western Lincoln County. Rice reportedly got into a black four door sedan with a white female driver and has not been heard from since.

