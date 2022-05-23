ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Proposed to Kourtney 3 Times Before She Married Travis—Here’s Why She Called Off Their Wedding

By Jason Pham
 3 days ago

Since her wedding to Travis Barker, fans have wondered if Kourtney Kardashian has been married before and how many times she’s been married since she became Mrs. Barker.

Kourtney and Travis married in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022. Kourtney wore a custom, white corseted minidress with a long, dramatic veil, while Travis dressed in a classic black suit. Both looks were by Dolce & Gabbana. The wedding was attended by all six of Kourtney and Travis’ children. Kourtney shares daughter Penelope, 9, and sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Travis shares sons Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Travis’ stepdaughter, Atiana, 23, also attended the wedding.

A source told People that Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo, performed  “I Found My Love in Portofino,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and their 2018 single, “Fall on Me,” at the wedding. “It was an incredible moment and a very special performance,” the insider said. Another source told People that the wedding was the “happiest” Kourtney has ever been. “It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn’t stop smiling,” the insider said. “She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn’t have asked for a more perfect wedding.” The source continued, “[Kourtney] is really the happiest she has ever been. Travis treats her like a queen. Kourtney keeps calling herself Mrs. Barker. It’s very cute.”

As fans know, the Italian nuptials weren’t Kourtney and Travis’ first wedding together. The couple had an unofficial wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 2022 hours after Travis performed at the Grammys, which Kourtney also attended. “They had a great time in Las Vegas. The wedding was a cute last-minute celebration of their love. It wasn’t planned and they didn’t have a marriage license,” a source told People at the time. “It was Travis’ idea and Kourtney was excited. They are planning a small wedding for later this year. This was a fun practice run.” The two had a second legal wedding at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, where they received their marriage license a week before their wedding in Italy.

While Kourtney had three weddings, this is her first marriage—or is it? Has Kourtney Kardashian been married before ? Read on for what we know about if Kourtney Kardashian has been married before and whether she cam close to tying the knot with Scott.

Has Kourtney Kardashian been married before?

Has Kourtney Kardashian been married before? No, but she almost was. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007, Kourtney and her boyfriend at the time, Scott Disick, almost married in Las Vegas . In the episode, Kourtney and Scott take a trip to Las Vegas with her mother, Kris Jenner, younger sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and younger brother, Rob Kardashian, where they spent a night drinking. After they returned to their hotel room, Scott asked Kourtney if she wanted to get married. Though she was shocked at the idea at first, Kourtney agreed to Scott’s proposal, and the couple told their family about their wedding plans the next morning. “I love Scott. I guess, why not now?” Kourtney said in a confessional interview at the time. “Today, at 2 o’clock, a car is picking us up. We’re going to the chapel.”

In her own confessional interview, Kris revealed that she was “totally devastated” by Kourtney and Scott’s news because she didn’t think the couple was ready for marriage. “I just feel really weird about this whole thing. She’s rushing this a little bit,” she told Kim in the episode. “I feel really bad about this wedding and now everything is happening so fast and I don’t know whether or not I should stop it.”

Kourtney also expressed that she had second thoughts about marrying Scott. “This feels really rushed but I guess I’m about to get married,” she said. “I feel like we just woke up and haven’t had a second to think about this.” Kris later convinced Kourtney not to marry Scott by reminding her that so many of their friends and family, including Scott’s family and the Kardashians’ stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, weren’t at the wedding.”This is wrong. You’ve got hot pink flowers, and you’re standing under plastic roses. I know you,” she said. “It’s not about the things. I don’t mean to make it about that, but this feels wrong. You’re rushing it. [Caitlyn Jenner] isn’t here, your little sisters aren’t here. They would die if they thought they weren’t your bridesmaids… where is [Scott’s] family? This is about family!”

Kourtney agreed with her mother and cancelled the wedding. “I think maybe my mom’s right,” she said in a confessional interview. “This feels so rushed and just not right. I never really thought about what my wedding would be but this is certainly not it.”

Kourtney and Scott broke up in 2015 after nine years of dating. They share three kids: sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope. In another episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2017, Scott revealed that he proposed to Kourtney with a Lorraine Schwartz ring before their split, but they never planned a wedding. “I think I, like, asked her to marry me and…” Scott told Kim in the episode. “It was really weird. I don’t think we told anybody actually. It was somewhat cute, and then we just got scared about, like, media and this and that. And we were like, ‘Let’s just put the ring aside, and we’ll talk about it another day.’ Never spoke about it again.”

The proposal isn’t the first time Scott asked Kourtney to marry him. He also proposed to Kourtney in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2011 during their four-year anniversary dinner. “For me, a perfect relationship and a perfect life is having a family and being married,” Scott told Kourtney in the episode. Kourtney rejected Scott’s proposal. “Things are so good now, why would we want to change that?” she said. ” I’m happy with the way things are.” The episode ends with Scott and Kourtney agreeing to continue dating, as Scott toasts to their relationship. “Here’s to four years of being in a relationship, the best one of my life,” Scott said.

