One man died and another was in custody Wednesday after the two became trapped in an overturned vehicle during a suspected DUI accident. At around 3:22 a.m., driver Jordan Bourassa, 23, and the unnamed male passenger were heading east on Twin Peaks Road when their vehicle crashed into a signal light pole and flipped on its hood at the Community Road intersection, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

POWAY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO