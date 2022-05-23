ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Airbnb to close its domestic business in China - CNBC

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2Y29_0fnfaDdn00

May 23 (Reuters) - Vacation rental firm Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) is closing its domestic business in China, CNBC reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The company is planning to tell employees in the country as early as Tuesday morning in Beijing, according to the report.

All of Airbnb's mainland Chinese listings, homes and experiences, will be taken down by this summer, CNBC reported.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 27 (Reuters) - China's capital is offering elderly residents state-backed insurance for "medical accidents" linked to COVID-19 shots to ease vaccination hesitancy among those most vulnerable, as Beijing ramps up inoculations during its worst outbreak. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...
WORLD
Reuters

HK, China stocks rise on hopes around Sino-U.S. ties, stimulus

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 2% on Friday, while China equities also rose, as comments by a U.S. official on relations with China are interpreted by some as positive. ** Also lifting the market were expectations that Beijing will implement more measures to revive...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc#Chinese
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Taiwan raids Chinese firms in latest crackdown on chip engineer-poaching

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan authorities raided ten Chinese companies suspected of illegally poaching chip engineers and other tech talent this week, the island’s Investigation Bureau said on Thursday, the latest crackdown on Chinese firms to protect its chip supremacy. Home to chipmaker giant TSMC and accounting for the majority...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

In rare decision, cannabis investor must pay $2 mln in defense fees - Del. judge

(Reuters) - It is not easy to irk a Delaware Chancery Court judge so thoroughly that she will order you to pay the other side’s legal fees and costs. The default rule in Chancery Court litigation, as in most cases in the U.S., is that litigants pay their own way, win or lose. Delaware has developed an exception that shifts fees to losers who have litigated in bad faith, but the bar is exceedingly high.
DELAWARE STATE
Reuters

U.S. seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island - sources

ATHENS/LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Covetrus to go private in $4 bln deal with CD&R, TPG Capital

(Adds details on deal, background on Covetrus) May 25 (Reuters) - Covetrus Inc said on Wednesday it would be taken private by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and TPG Capital in a deal valuing the animal-health focused software maker at $4 billion. Investors of Covetrus, whose software is used by...
PETS
Reuters

Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network ONDC -sources

NEW DELHI, May 27 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google is in talks with the Indian government to integrate its shopping services with the country’s open e-commerce network ONDC, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Late last month India soft-launched its Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso rises after retail sales data, Banxico minutes

* Latam currencies up 1.2%, stocks rise 2.4% * Mexico March retail sales rise 0.4% from Feb * Brazil's federal tax revenue beat expectations * Mexico central bank sees inflation risks biased to upside - minutes (Adds graphic, comment; updates table, prices) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar May 26 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America rose on Thursday, with the Mexican peso strengthening for a third day after upbeat retail sales data even as the central bank meeting minutes highlighted persistently high inflation. The peso gained 0.3% after data showed retail sales in Mexico rose 0.4% in March from February, and 3.8% from a year earlier. "The strength on the Mexican peso is related to this sequence of positive activity data lately and really adds to the story that the Mexican economy started 2022 more positively than everyone expected, in spite of the tightening cycle by Banxico and the Fed risks that continue to accumulate," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. "The problem is that the positive data will face significant downside risks in the coming months." Most of the Mexican central bank's five board members believe the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation has worsened again and remains biased to the upside, minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting showed. "Banxico signaled in its statement that it might implement stricter measures to bring inflation back to its target levels," wrote Commerzbank strategists in a note. "Quite a few market participants seem to expect a larger rate step in June. That means a lot seems to have been priced in already, which is also reflected in the robust peso." Mexico's peso has added 3.3% this month, on track to erase all of April's losses. The Brazilian real rose 1.6% against the dollar. Brazil's federal tax revenue in April beat expectations as it reached its fifth straight record, according to data. The Colombian peso added 0.4%, rising for its third straight session, as crude prices extended their rally on signs of tight supply. A weakness in the dollar also helped lift Latam currencies after minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's May meeting contained few surprises. The Chilean peso and Peruvian sol each rose 0.9% despite weakness in copper prices on persistent worries about COVID-19 lockdowns hitting economic growth in top metals consumer China. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand reversed early losses to edge 0.1% higher. Data showed the country's producer price index rose 13.1% year on year in April, after rising 11.9% in March. The Russian rouble slumped 10% against the dollar as the central bank cut interest rates to 11% at an off-schedule policy meeting and suggested more cuts would follow as inflation risks subside. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1912 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1024.15 0.45 MSCI LatAm 2462.79 2.31 Brazil Bovespa 111997.79 1.28 Mexico IPC 52192.83 -0.02 Chile IPSA 5255.55 1.24 Argentina MerVal 93469.10 2.408 Colombia COLCAP 1507.24 1.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7578 1.30 Mexico peso 19.7688 0.25 Chile peso 822.8 1.08 Colombia peso 3914.95 0.40 Peru sol 3.655 0.85 Argentina peso 119.4100 -0.25 (interbank) Argentina peso 204 1.96 (parallel) (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

456K+
Followers
333K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy