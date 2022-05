Purdue can always use depth on the defensive line, and that is where today’s player comes in. Greg Hudgins III - So. (RS) Washington, DC (St. John’s College Prep) This year will be an interesting one for Hudgins. He is a former 4-star recruit who was part of the 2020 class and he even played in two games that season. He did not collect any statistics, however, and last season he did not officially collect any, either. Thanks to the COVID rules he is basically a third year redshirt freshman, and that means two full years in the weight room.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO