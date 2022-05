MIDDLEBURY — Ralph Carlyle Porter III, known as Robin, died peacefully in Middlebury, Vt., on May 17, after a long, full life of perseverance, dedication to service and tradition. He spent his final years in Vermont to be near his youngest son, Dr. Will Porter, and his family. He also delighted in being close to his beloved camp Keewaydin. His grandfather was an early camper and each generation of his family since has gone and learned to “help the other fellow” and “be strong of heart.”

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 22 HOURS AGO