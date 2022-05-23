ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Women’s lax heading to NCAA final four

By John McCright
Addison Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College women’s lacrosse team cruised through an NCAA Division III regional on its home turf this past weekend and will compete for a national title this weekend at a final four in Salem, Va. The 20-1 Panthers defeated NESCAC rival Colby, 12-2, in...

Addison Independent

Ralph Carlyle Porter III, 89, of Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — Ralph Carlyle Porter III, known as Robin, died peacefully in Middlebury, Vt., on May 17, after a long, full life of perseverance, dedication to service and tradition. He spent his final years in Vermont to be near his youngest son, Dr. Will Porter, and his family. He also delighted in being close to his beloved camp Keewaydin. His grandfather was an early camper and each generation of his family since has gone and learned to “help the other fellow” and “be strong of heart.”
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Dartmouth

Exploring the Upper Valley’s “Temple to Ice Cream”

One writer bikes to IC4U and encounters moments of reflection along the way. Picture this. You are me, having taken on a story for The Mirror last week before burning out every fuse in the human body during the course of Green Key weekend. You are stressed — nay, frazzled — yet still barely able to stay awake during your econ class because you pledged to drink much less caffeine after taking pre-workout at 2 a.m. two nights ago and experiencing a hopefully-not-concerning heart polyrhythm. These are the feelings that wear down your body and mind as you remember that your article (due the day before) still needs to be written. It is Monday in the most catastrophic sense — bloated and weary, uncomfortably stuffed with responsibilities, classes and urgent room cleanups that might be better described as disaster relief. It’s a purgatorial Monday, which I imagine strikes a chord with many of you, since I don’t recall being alone at the Friday concert.
WCAX

Guard solider, UVM student remembered after drowning

Police are investigating a possible shootout in Burlington’s City Hall Park. Middlebury’s Erin Nicholas looks to cap off college career with her sixth national title. A two-sport athlete, Nicholas has one more chance with the women’s lacrosse team. Middlebury women’s lacrosse punches ticket to Final Four with...
BURLINGTON, VT
Middlebury, VT
College Sports
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Middlebury, VT
Middlebury, VT
Sports
Vermont State
Vermont College Sports
WCAX

Plattsburgh to welcome pro bass fishing tournaments

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Northern New York’s Lake City is reeling in anglers this summer. The Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau announced that seven pro bass fishing tournaments will be back in Plattsburgh this year. Those bring about $3.2 million to the region, but local tourism officials say it’s about...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Addison Independent

County kids gear up for mountain biking season

BRISTOL — This past Sunday, after a night of thunderstorms, 75 kids from all over Vermont gathered at the Catamount Outdoor Family Center in Williston, donned their helmets, and pedaled their way over several miles of trails to a blissfully mud-splattered finish. It was all part of Vermont Youth Cycling’s spring mountain biking scrimmage.
BRISTOL, VT
Addison Independent

Public-service-minded vet to lead city parade

VERGENNES — When he was asked why he was picked to be the marshal in this coming Monday’s big Memorial Day parade in Vergennes, Edgar Crosby Jr. — known to everyone as “Bub” — said he really had no idea. What’s a parade marshal...
VERGENNES, VT
Addison Independent

Local Memorial Day events back after two years

ADDISON COUNTY — After two years without public Memorial Day festivities one might think that organizers of such events would be a little rusty. But that doesn’t seem to be the case, as a full slate of parades and other commemorations are set for this coming weekend. “The...
VERGENNES, VT
Mountain Times

WSESU superintendent David Baker moves on

By Curt Peterson After 10 years as superintendent of Windsor Southeast Supervisory Union (WSESU), David Baker is leaving to accept the position of superintendent at Orange Southwest Supervisory Union (OSSU), in Hardwick in the Northeast Kingdom. WSESU includes the towns […] Read More The post WSESU superintendent David Baker moves on appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HARDWICK, VT
VTDigger

David Silverman: A big step forward for Vermont State University

We give students from all backgrounds the opportunity to bend the arc of their lives and their families’ lives through accessible and affordable, high-quality education. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Silverman: A big step forward for Vermont State University.
Addison Independent

$650K in grants will back kids’ programs

ADDISON COUNTY — Four Addison County programs will net $650,000 in federal grants to give more children access to summer and afterschool programs during the next two summers and the 2022-2023 academic year. The Middlebury Community Music Center, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Vergennes, the Willowell Foundation...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

2 more arrests far from Vermont in a murder-for-hire case

Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles and Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas were both taken into custody Tuesday on charges related to the 2018 death of Gregory Davis of Danville. Two other people were charged in the case last month. Read the story on VTDigger here: 2 more arrests far from Vermont in a murder-for-hire case.
DANVILLE, VT
Addison Independent

Lincoln school district approved — but State Ed Board remains doubtful

LINCOLN — The town of Lincoln has won tepid, begrudging approval from the Vermont State Board of Education (SBE) to separate from the Mount Abraham Unified School District and form an independent Lincoln School District (LSD). The SBE approved the bid on May 18 by a vote of 4-3,...
LINCOLN, VT
Addison Independent

Deb Brisson and The Hay Burners to play at Brandon Music

Brandon Music welcomes the return of the popular Deb Brisson and The Hay Burners on Saturday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will open Brandon Music’s 2022 and final season. Brisson and the Hay Burners are a group of veteran Addison County performers, led by Brisson’s powerful, expressive...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mountaintimes.info

Rabid bobcat attacks Windsor man and his cat inside home

When Mike Peabody heard a noise outside his home unlike any he’d heard before, he figured his cat was involved. But as he followed the commotion into his house, he encountered a different sort of feline. “I ran into the bathroom thinking I was going to be breaking up...
WINDSOR, VT
pallspera.com

83 South Road Stowe, VT

This 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on May 24th 2022 with a list price $1,475,000. The Vermont home of your dreams with views of Mt. Mansfield! This 4 bedroom home features a quintessential great room with a wood-burning fireplace, an outdoor hot tub and fire pit, and an oversized heated garage. Just 10 miles to Stowe Mountain Resort and minutes to the amenities of downtown Stowe, the home is situated on a private road with easy access to all that Stowe has to offer. A local interior designer professionally decorated the home and no detail was left unturned. The first floor, with radiant heat, includes a huge mudroom, open concept living/dining/kitchen, and master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. The second floor consists of two additional large bedrooms with a shared bath. The full walkout basement which leads to the hot tub and outdoor fire pit includes another sitting area, and pool table and is perfect for entertaining. The fourth bedroom is in the basement with a bathroom. Additionally, the current owners have started to finish the area above the oversized heated garage which is ideal for a larger office, media room, or overflow for guests.
STOWE, VT

