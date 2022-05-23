Women’s lax heading to NCAA final four

This 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on May 24th 2022 with a list price $1,475,000. The Vermont home of your dreams with views of Mt. Mansfield! This 4 bedroom home features a quintessential great room with a wood-burning fireplace, an outdoor hot tub and fire pit, and an oversized heated garage. Just 10 miles to Stowe Mountain Resort and minutes to the amenities of downtown Stowe, the home is situated on a private road with easy access to all that Stowe has to offer. A local interior designer professionally decorated the home and no detail was left unturned. The first floor, with radiant heat, includes a huge mudroom, open concept living/dining/kitchen, and master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. The second floor consists of two additional large bedrooms with a shared bath. The full walkout basement which leads to the hot tub and outdoor fire pit includes another sitting area, and pool table and is perfect for entertaining. The fourth bedroom is in the basement with a bathroom. Additionally, the current owners have started to finish the area above the oversized heated garage which is ideal for a larger office, media room, or overflow for guests.
