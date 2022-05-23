ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho unemployment rate continues with historic lows

By Associated Press (AP)
KIVI-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho’s unemployment rate in April dropped a tenth of a percent to 2.6% to mark a third consecutive month of historic...

www.kivitv.com

104.3 WOW Country

These are the Top 10 Least Educated Counties in Idaho

Interestingly enough, there’s not even one county in Idaho where more than 50% of the population (25 years and over) have a bachelor’s degree. Idaho appears to represent more blue-collar jobs or trades where you only need a high school diploma, and sometimes not even that, but what counties in Idaho are the least educated?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Two Idaho Housing Markets Lead The Nation in Risk

Remember a few years ago, during the pandemic, when we called our summer the summer of nothing? We haven't figured out a name for high gas prices, inflation, monkeypox, and economic uncertainty this summer. However, buyers, sellers, and investors continue to ponder whether or not Boise's 'bulletproof' housing market will continue its unprecedented growth.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho coaster company fights labor shortage with creative recruiting

HAYDEN, Idaho — The labor shortage is affecting businesses nationwide, including local roller coaster designer and manufacturer Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC). RMC President Darren Torr said the company has had the most trouble hiring for skilled-trades like welding, which is a critical step in the coaster manufacturing process. Torr...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Three Idaho cities among 15 fastest-growing in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Boise is still Idaho's largest city, but the bulk of the Treasure Valley's growth is happening west of the city limits. That's no surprise to anyone looking at Interstate 84 during the afternoon commute, but population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau provide some black-and-white numbers to back it up.
IDAHO STATE
resourceworld.com

Integra drills 9.85 g/t AuEq over 26.97 metres at DeLamar, Idaho

Integra Resources Corp. [ITR-TSXV; ITRG-NYSE American] reported drill results from the 100%-owned DeLamar project in southwestern Idaho. Results are from the Sullivan Gulch exploration program that was intended to further define a high-grade gold-silver feeder system in conjunction with the Sullivan Gulch bulk tonnage resource. Sullivan Gulch, in addition to targets at DeLamar such as War Eagle, Florida Mountain and BlackSheep, show the future potential at DeLamar for both resource expansion and mining scenarios.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

5-term Idaho AG loses in GOP primary battle

Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador won Idaho’s GOP attorney general primary, beating the longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role. Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, backed by establishment Republicans, and Art Macomber, a political newcomer in the...
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices on the rise

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.60/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices on the rise appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Second Only To Alaska, Idaho Has the Most….

Even though Boise and a lot of the Treasure Valley is feeling more and more congested outside of our capitol city area there is a TON of wilderness in Idaho. As it turns out outside of Alaska, Idaho is the state with the largest area of remote and rugged wilderness in the United States.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Rising gas prices not expected to impact Idaho travel

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As more than 39 million Americans prepare to travel this Memorial Day weekend, they can expect busy roads and crowded airports. According to AAA, nearly 224,000 Idahoans will make a holiday getaway, or about 22,000 more than a year ago. The travel boom comes as...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: May 25, 2022

Just a few days after winning the GOP primary for State Attorney General, Raul Labrador led the charge to direct Central District Health to remove any recommendation for face masks from its website. This move comes as statewide cases of COVID-19 are ticking up, and Ada County continues to be...
ADA COUNTY, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Where refugees in Idaho are arriving from

Compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Idaho using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho's congressmen largely muted on Uvalde mass shooting

The response from Idaho’s congressional delegation over a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that's killed at least 21 people — most of them elementary school students — was mostly muted during the first 24 hours. As of Wednesday afternoon, none of the four congressmen had posted statements...
UVALDE, TX
kbnd.com

Proposed Border Shifts for "Greater Idaho"

LA PINE, OR -- The Greater Idaho Movement is changing its proposed map, paring down the plan for a large portion of Oregon to join its eastern neighbor. Mike McCarter is President of the group “Move Oregon’s Border.” He tells KBND News, "We are going to adjust a little bit and try to move forward with Eastern Oregon because it seems evident that the Oregon’s leadership and direction that they’re going has a larger impact on Eastern Oregon than it does on Southern Oregon." The new proposed border no longer includes the southern Oregon coast. "So, it starts at the Columbia River and heads south along the Deschutes River. It does make a dogleg out around Bend, comes back in just south of Sunriver and continues on all the way along the western border of Klamath County." McCarter says they’re not giving up on taking Idaho to the Pacific Ocean but believes it’ll have to wait for Phase two.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Fish and game share tips on slowing the spread of Avian flu

JEROME, Idaho — As Avian flu continues to kill wild and domestic birds in Idaho, there are ways that you can slow the spread of this bird killing disease. Lyn Snoddy is a regional wildlife diversity biologist and says small things like checking where you go can save domestic flocks.
IDAHO STATE

