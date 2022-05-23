ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Award-winning film that uses mobile home parks to take on class and economic inequality coming back to Colorado

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Terry’s award-winning documentary A Decent Home — about mobile home parks, class, and economic inequity — is coming back to Colorado. The Denver Film Festival hosted the world premiere in 2021, and now the film is returning with free screenings beginning in Aurora on May...

99.9 KEKB

Check Out Colorado Murder House Built on Indian Burial Ground

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An old, stone house in Colorado is rumored not only to be the site of a murder, but legend has it that it’s also built on an old Indian burial ground and that it is extremely haunted.
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked among 'best spots for cheap vacation' in US

It's always nice to go on vacation and come back without having to worry about all the money you've blown while being away. Thankfully, there are plenty of spots around the country that are worth checking out that might not break the bank. US News and World Report recently released their list of the country's 'best cheap vacation spots' and one place in Colorado made the cut.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cpr.org

Southern Colorado could become home to the world’s largest Dark Sky Reserve

A coalition of South Central Colorado communities, federal agencies and organizations is working to tamp down light pollution and create what could become the world’s largest International Dark Sky Reserve covering some 4,200 square miles. They want to keep the sky dark, so the stars will stay bright and unobscured by artificial light.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado company and local stores embrace gear buyback programs

If it ain't broke, sell it. That's the new mantra in the sporting and outdoor industry, where used-gear sales are going mainstream.Driving the news: Mega-retailer Dicks' Sporting Goods recently launched a gear-buyback program at stores locally in Lakewood and beyond in Pittsburgh.Dick's will purchase goods from tents to fleece jackets, offering cash on the spot, as part of a pilot program with Denver-based Out&Back Outdoors, an online platform for gear buying and selling.Why it matters: The pre-owned gear market is expected to reach $75 billion by 2025, according to Outside Business Journal.The reuse is environmentally minded and lowers the price point for newcomers to often-expensive pursuits.Of note: The Dick's program is just the latest for the local market.REI — with its flagship shop in Denver — offers gift cards for its members' trade-in gear through its Re/Supply initiative.Feral on Tennyson in the Sunnyside neighborhood also is taking pre-owned gear, offering cash and gift cards.What they're saying: "It lowers the barrier to entry to getting outside, and we see our trade-in offering as a way [for customers] to stay engaged with REI," Ken Voeller, the retailer's director of circular commerce and new business development, told the Journal.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

9 questions about gun laws in Colorado, answered

The mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have set off another cycle of national debate over gun laws. But laws vary widely from state to state. Here are answers to some questions you may have about Colorado’s gun laws. What are the rules for purchasing, carrying,...
COLORADO STATE
Natasha Lovato

Digging up the past at Lamb Spring Archaeological Preserve

The excavation and casting of a Columbian mammoth skull at Lamb Spring.Lamb Spring Archaeological Preserve. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) One of the largest archaeological preserves in Colorado once excavated more than 30 Columbian mammoths, and now the archaeological experience is open to the public.
OutThere Colorado

"One-of-a-kind" ski gondola up for auction in Colorado, $5,000 minimum bid

Steamboat Ski Resort is placing some of its decades-old gondolas and chairlifts up for auction ahead of the completion of a "multi-million-dollar" remodeling project. "The project scope this summer includes the removal of the Christie III chairlift. Chairs from Christie III, a select number of cabins from the Gondola originally installed in 1986, and a one-of-a-kind medical gondola cabin will be available to the public in the online auction," officials said in the auction announcement.
COLORADO STATE

