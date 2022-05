An off-duty Cherokee police officer, who authorities say struck a young child with a pickup and then left the scene, is claiming that he was unaware he hit anyone. According to the Iowa State Patrol, around 3:30 this past Friday afternoon, 52-year-old Michael McGee was driving a pickup truck north on North Roosevelt Street in Cherokee, when he struck a six-year-old girl in the crosswalk of the intersection of North Roosevelt and Indian Streets. A crash report says McGee left the scene after striking the girl.

CHEROKEE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO