Minneapolis, MN

A Happier than Happier Makeover

By Christopher Hopkins
thethreetomatoes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this beautiful and inspiring ten minute video, you will meet Nafia who is about to turn forty. She’s never really felt beautiful but was ready for something new, something big, and something great. You’ll love how Christopher Hopkins walks us through...

www.thethreetomatoes.com

Axios Twin Cities

3 places to go for happy hour deals in Twin Cities

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in the Twin Cities.1. Nolo's Kitchen & BarOn weekdays from 3-5:30pm, get $2 wine shots, $5 martinis and cosmos, $5 draft beer, and discounted appetizers, including $10 lobster fried rice. Address: 515 N. Washington Ave. #100, Minneapolis. Photo: Jason Horowitz, courtesy of Nolo's Kitchen & Bar2. Punch Bowl SocialHappy hour is 4-6pm on Monday through Thursday. You can get $5 punch, liquor, draft beer, wine, and mixed drinks in addition to food specials. Address: 1691 Park Pl. Blvd., Minneapolis. Photo: ATXandchill, courtesy of Punch Bowl Social3. PajaritoGet $2 off all house cocktails and more drink specials along with $6 nachos, wings and chicken tinga tostada.Address: 605 7th St. West, St. Paul and 3910 W. 50th St., Edina. Photo courtesy of Pajarito
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

