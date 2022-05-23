ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

O.V. 5th Grade Families: Welcome to JAMS!

seattleschools.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are excited to welcome your family to middle school. In the next few days you will also receive a paper version of this communication. Our goal at JAMS is to make information as easy as possible to access so we will continue to send updates via this newsletter.. Please let...

olympicviewes.seattleschools.org

Comments / 0

Related
seattleschools.org

Kindergarten Update

We decided to make a teacher change in our kindergarten class. Michael Kimball (Mr. Mike) joined us yesterday for the first day and is excited to spend the rest of the school year with your scholars. Thanks to those of you who have offered feedback and asked questions over the time since Ms. Jessica left. Mr. Mike was a primary teacher for over 30 years, retiring recently. He has experience with our district ELA curriculum and is excited to bring his experience and expertise into our kindergarten classroom. Dante, Bryan, and I will continue supporting often in the kindergarten room to ensure a smooth close to the school year.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschools.org

Ballard High School Foundation Alumni

Please join us for the 33rd Annual Scholarship Luncheon. 12:30 p.m. reception, 1 p.m. traditional Italian family-style luncheon and Scholarship Program at Ristorante Picolinos at 6415 32nd Ave. N.W., Seattle, WA 98107. Outside, open-air heated tent. So happy to be back after the COVID hiatus, celebrating these amazing graduating seniors!...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Martha Orvis: Edmonds School District teacher was a passionate advocate for students

Martha Elizabeth (Hansen) Orvis “ran with perseverance the race marked out for her” and went to heaven on May 17, 2022 (Heb. 12:1). She was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 14, 1959 into a family that instantly adored her. Though SMA kept her in a wheelchair, Martha was not her wheelchair nor did she live a fragile life. She could have easily chosen a mild existence, but she chose what her diagnosis would deem as wild instead. She was bold, adventurous, driven, wise, and strong. She could problem solve anything. In a world full of excuses, Martha gave none. She did not complain about the adversity she faced, but rather worked hard with a beautiful smile and abundant humor that brought laughter and joy wherever she went.
EDMONDS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#O V 5th Grade Families#Jams#Math#Science
seattleschools.org

Senior’s Writing Featured in WITS Celebration May 26

Senior Ainslee W. will be showcasing their incredible work in the Writers in the Schools (WITS) 2022 Year End Student Readings & Celebrations on Thursday, May 26 at 6pm held at the Town Hall Seattle’s Forum. WITS, a program of Seattle Arts & Lectures, connects professional writers with classrooms...
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschools.org

Jump Start for Incoming Kindergartners

August 15-19, 2022 at 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Jump Start is a FREE week-long experience to welcome new kindergartners and their families to Seattle Public Schools. Children meet their peers and school staff and get to know the school. Our goal is for all students to start school feeling safe, supported, and ready to learn.
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

All-Access: Folklife Festival, a Musical Social, and Farmers Markets

The 51st Annual Northwest Folklife Festival is happening in Seattle this weekend. The cultural and art celebration features live music performances, visual art displays, Indigenous peoples performances, and artisan crafts. Learn more here. Bellevue Farmers Market. Locals can visit Bellevue Farmers Market from 3-7 p.m. every Thursday at the Bellevue...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Redmond mom grabs toddler chasing bear in their backyard

REDMOND, Wash. - A toddler in Redmond gave her mom a scare after spotting a black bear in the yard, then running towards the animal for a potential hug. The ordeal was captured on home security video. A small black bear can be seen running along the cement wall lining the backyard, and the toddler squeals when she sees it.
REDMOND, WA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Washington

Cinnamon buns aren't just breakfast delights. They can be enjoyed as a snack or a dessert at some places. These gooey, cinnamon-filled rolls are usually topped with a glaze or cream cheese frosting, but they can be topped with bacon bits, pecans, berries, and all kinds of yummy fixings. Luckily,...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Olympia the first to permit free RV encampment parking on public street

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia is trying something no other city in the region has done: allowing permit-based RV encampment parking on a city street. For years, Ensign Road near St. Peter's Providence Hospital has been a de facto RV encampment. As of Thursday, nearly 40 motor homes, campers and trailers are parked along the public street—almost every one of them has received a parking permit from the city that allows them to stay indefinitely, as long as they follow a set of conditions.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bird flu detected in King County

Two backyard flocks in King County are the latest to test positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Agriculture was notified of sudden deaths and signs of lethargy among the small flocks. The first case of bird flu in Washington...
KING COUNTY, WA
agewisekingcounty.org

Planning for Extreme Heat … in June?

For years, Pacific Northwest residents have known that summer usually doesn’t start until July 5. Sometimes it seemed like a cold and rainy Independence Day was almost inevitable. But 2021 was different. From June 26–29, 2021, we experienced what meteorologists say was a 1,000-year weather event. Daytime temperatures rose to all-time highs—well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Mom horrified seeing video of 12-year-old daughter in fight involving adults

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police say they are investigating a report of two adults involved in a fight with a child during a kid’s event at a community center. The incident happened Friday night at the Center at Norpoint. An argument from inside the event spilled outside, and that...
seattleschools.org

Meet Virtually Principal John Houston

Meet Principal John Houston Virtually on June 8 at 6:30. Whitman MS will host a family night on Wed, June 8 from 6:30 – 7:15pm. Join the Zoom Meeting on June 8.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy