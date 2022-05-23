Creative Advantage Vision Meeting

We decided to make a teacher change in our kindergarten class. Michael Kimball (Mr. Mike) joined us yesterday for the first day and is excited to spend the rest of the school year with your scholars. Thanks to those of you who have offered feedback and asked questions over the time since Ms. Jessica left. Mr. Mike was a primary teacher for over 30 years, retiring recently. He has experience with our district ELA curriculum and is excited to bring his experience and expertise into our kindergarten classroom. Dante, Bryan, and I will continue supporting often in the kindergarten room to ensure a smooth close to the school year.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO