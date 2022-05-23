ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Creative Advantage Vision Meeting

seattleschools.org
 3 days ago

Do you have a vision for the Arts at Olympic View?. Wednesday, May...

olympicviewes.seattleschools.org

seattleschools.org

Senior's Writing Featured in WITS Celebration May 26

Senior Ainslee W. will be showcasing their incredible work in the Writers in the Schools (WITS) 2022 Year End Student Readings & Celebrations on Thursday, May 26 at 6pm held at the Town Hall Seattle's Forum. WITS, a program of Seattle Arts & Lectures, connects professional writers with classrooms...
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschools.org

Kindergarten Update

We decided to make a teacher change in our kindergarten class. Michael Kimball (Mr. Mike) joined us yesterday for the first day and is excited to spend the rest of the school year with your scholars. Thanks to those of you who have offered feedback and asked questions over the time since Ms. Jessica left. Mr. Mike was a primary teacher for over 30 years, retiring recently. He has experience with our district ELA curriculum and is excited to bring his experience and expertise into our kindergarten classroom. Dante, Bryan, and I will continue supporting often in the kindergarten room to ensure a smooth close to the school year.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschools.org

Ballard High School Foundation Alumni

Please join us for the 33rd Annual Scholarship Luncheon. 12:30 p.m. reception, 1 p.m. traditional Italian family-style luncheon and Scholarship Program at Ristorante Picolinos at 6415 32nd Ave. N.W., Seattle, WA 98107. Outside, open-air heated tent. So happy to be back after the COVID hiatus, celebrating these amazing graduating seniors!...
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschools.org

Jump Start for Incoming Kindergartners

August 15-19, 2022 at 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Jump Start is a FREE week-long experience to welcome new kindergartners and their families to Seattle Public Schools. Children meet their peers and school staff and get to know the school. Our goal is for all students to start school feeling safe, supported, and ready to learn.
SEATTLE, WA

