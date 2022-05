It has been one year since I first premiered Ponderings to Ponder in the Elizabethton Star newspaper. I cannot thank them enough for allowing me to share my thoughts, stories, and a comic strip. When I first began writing and publishing my books I had always wanted to do a column and a strip. Writing takes me away from the world I have no control over and puts me in a world in which I do. And I used to do all of it alone, that is until now.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO