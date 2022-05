Former NBA forward Glen "Big Baby" Davis has been out of the league for seven years, but he may be set to begin his next athletic endeavor in the form of boxing. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions is looking to make Davis part of its Aug. 13 card, which will be headlined by a boxing match involving Paul.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO