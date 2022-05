Oxford High School seniors celebrated the completion of their high school career on Friday, May 20, at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. A total of 303 graduating seniors, families and friends filled the pavilion to witness the end of one chapter in their lives and the start of a new one. The SJB Pavilion was colored in Oxford blue and displayed the faces of graduating seniors on the jumbotron, tying together the theme of that day’s event.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO