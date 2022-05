JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Building a Legacy embodies what it means to build as a family from one generation to the next, aiming to make things better for our children. In the Avondale neighborhood there's a popular market and deli started by Bader Bajalia in 1968. He immigrated to the United States from Palestine at 13 years old. Bajalia is a Lee High School Graduate who worked hard for his family and they, in turn, are now working hard for him.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO