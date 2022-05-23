Boil water notice lifted for Lee Street, College Avenue areas

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company has announced the lifting of a precautionary boil water notice on Monday, May 23, 2022 for the Lee Street and College Avenue areas.

The notice, which was issued due to a broken main line, applied to Lee Street, College Avenue, and Granville Avenue in areas from the intersection of College Avenue to 242 Granville Avenue.

Quality testing has shown that the water now meets standards for drinking, and that boiling prior to consumption will no longer be required.

The full statement from the Beckley Water Company can be seen below, and more information can be found at the Beckley Water Company website here.

BECKLEY WATER COMPANY

P.O. BOX 2400

BECKLEY, WV 25802-2400

LIFTING OF BOIL WATER ADVISORY

“Beckley Water Company has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory issued on 5-22-2022 for Lee Street, College Avenue and Granville Avenue from the intersection of College Avenue to 242 Granville Avenue. The notice was issued due to a broken main line. Results of water quality testing have confirmed that water quality meets drinking water standards, and there is no further need to boil water prior to consumption.

Beckley Water Company thanks its customers for their patience and cooperation during this event. Customers are encouraged to share this information with other Beckley Water Company customers in the affected area.

For more information, contact Beckley Water Company customer service at 304-255-5121 or 304-763-2691.

This notice is being sent to you by BECKLEY WATER COMPANY.

PWSID# WV3304104 Date distributed 5-23-2022”