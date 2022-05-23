ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

Boil water notice lifted for Lee Street, College Avenue areas

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aEJl_0fnfOOYu00

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company has announced the lifting of a precautionary boil water notice on Monday, May 23, 2022 for the Lee Street and College Avenue areas.

The notice, which was issued due to a broken main line, applied to Lee Street, College Avenue, and Granville Avenue in areas from the intersection of College Avenue to 242 Granville Avenue.

Quality testing has shown that the water now meets standards for drinking, and that boiling prior to consumption will no longer be required.

The full statement from the Beckley Water Company can be seen below, and more information can be found at the Beckley Water Company website here.

BECKLEY WATER COMPANY

P.O. BOX 2400

BECKLEY, WV 25802-2400

LIFTING OF BOIL WATER ADVISORY

“Beckley Water Company has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory issued on 5-22-2022 for Lee Street, College Avenue and Granville Avenue from the intersection of College Avenue to 242 Granville Avenue. The notice was issued due to a broken main line. Results of water quality testing have confirmed that water quality meets drinking water standards, and there is no further need to boil water prior to consumption.

Beckley Water Company thanks its customers for their patience and cooperation during this event. Customers are encouraged to share this information with other Beckley Water Company customers in the affected area.

For more information, contact Beckley Water Company customer service at 304-255-5121 or 304-763-2691.

This notice is being sent to you by BECKLEY WATER COMPANY.

PWSID# WV3304104 Date distributed 5-23-2022”

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Planned intermittent power outages expected in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Bluefield announced Thursday morning that intermittent power outages should be expected in the Bluefield area during the afternoon hours. Specifically, the Bluefield City Hall, 200 Rogers Street area is expected to experience intermittent power outages from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Thursday, May...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to fire at Cedar Grove church

UPDATE (1:27 p.m. on Thursday, May 26): Cedar Grove Baptist Church suffered minor damages on the side of the building, but fire crews on the scene tell us that the fire started at the garage next to the church. The heat from the garage fire melted some of the siding on the church. They believe […]
CEDAR GROVE, WV
Lootpress

Boil water advisory issued for areas along Independence Road

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company issued a boil water advisory on Tuesday for several areas along Independence Road. This notice, at the time of writing, remains in effect, and pertains to the 211, 281, and 319 areas along Independence Road. The notice was issued to a...
Lootpress

Fireworks alter traffic

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Live on the Levee fireworks, happening in Charleston on Friday, May 27 at 9:30 p.m., will affect traffic on both sides of the Kanawha River, according to officials. Starting at noon, Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between Hale Street and Court Street. At 5 p.m.,...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Quality#Boiling#Drinking Water#The Lee#P O#Lootpress#The Beckley Water Company#Beckley Water Company
WSAZ

Massive leak sends water nearly 100-feet high

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A water main leak Tuesday afternoon in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County looked like a geyser. Our crew who responded to the scene described water shooting 75- to 100-feet high. It hurled rocks and other debris into the air, ripped down power lines and broke car windows.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Beloved Log House 1776 Restaurant reopens after fire

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A beloved Wytheville restaurant is rising from the ashes after a fire in October. Customers can expect the old comfy feel mixed with some new additions. Devastation set in seven months ago, when the Log House 1776 Restaurant went up in flames. “I don’t know you...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Lootpress

City of Bluefield seeking police officer candidates

The City of Bluefield announced on Wednesday that applications are currently being accepted for Certified and Probationary Police Officers. Ideal candidates for these positions will be passionate about serving their community, as well as helping others. Starting pay for Probationary Police Officers is $18.51 an hour, with a competitive benefits...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Largest Kanawha County COVID-19 spike in weeks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed that 91 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanawha County on Wednesday. This is the largest spike the county has seen in recent weeks, and KCHD warns that cases have been steadily rising since the beginning of May. “This is especially concerning as we are entering […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WVa fire investigators ask for help solving deaths of 2 men

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia investigators are seeking information in the deaths of two men in a fire almost four years ago. The bodies of William Copley and Robert Copley were found May 31, 2018, in the burned remains of their home in Wayne County, the West Virginia state fire marshal’s office said. Investigators determined the men were the victims of a double homicide, the fire marshal’s said.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Rooster becoming local celebrity in Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Why did the rooster cross the road?. Apparently, in this case, it’s to get to the Citizen’s Bank in Weston!. Resident Shae Davis said he saw that exact thing. “I looked at my mom while we were painting the door and said, ‘I cannot...
WESTON, WV
Lootpress

Bluefield Memorial Day celebration announced

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Bluefield announced Thursday that a free Memorial Day celebration event will be held in the city next week. The event, set to take place on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, will be held at Chicory Square in Bluefield. This event will...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSAZ

Man dies following accident along Spring Valley Drive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following an accident Tuesday morning along Spring Valley Drive near County Route 7, West Virginia State Police reports. Troopers say Jerome Bronson was taken to the hospital where he died from injuries sustained during the crash that happened around 6:40 a.m. According to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvpublic.org

COVID-19 Case Spike In Kanawha County Sparks Statewide Concern

West Virginia's most populous county reported its highest COVID case spike in quite a while. A release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department shows 91 new reported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the largest spike seen there in recent weeks. KCHD Executive Director Dr. Steven Eshenaur said the spike is especially concerning as...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Approved West Virginia charter school won’t open this fall

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A charter school approved to open in West Virginia this fall has been delayed after a suitable location couldn’t be found. The four–member West Virginia Professional Charter School Board voted Wednesday to push back its contract with Nitro Preparatory Academy for one year, The Charleston Gazette–Mail reported.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

QLABS expands medical testing in WV with new headquarters

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia company that rocketed to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic had an important milestone on Thursday. It was the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new QLABS facility in Charleston. The medical testing company was just two years into operation when COVID-19 hit. The company was forced […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy