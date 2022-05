Thanks to firefighter Neslon Hwang, Boomer the pit bull mix is fine. Hwang, Hamden’s deputy fire marshal, rescued Boomer while inside a house on fire at 109 Colonial Drive. Hamden’s fire department responded to the fire at 109 Colonial Drive Wednesday at 1:49 p.m. They arrived to find ​“heavy smoke coming from the rear of the house,” according to Fire Marshal Brian Dolan. No one was home at the time — except Boomer, whom Hwang discovered inside, then escorted outside and ​“secured in the back.”

HAMDEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO