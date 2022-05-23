ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas is home to most FORTUNE 500 companies, Dallas among top 5 U.S. cities

By Caleb Wethington


 3 days ago



DALLAS (KDAF) — FORTUNE has released its 68th FORTUNE 500 list of largest corporations in the U.S. which is ranked by revenue for the 2021 fiscal year; it seems the Lone Star State is in impeccable standing.

Texas takes the cake with the most companies on the FORTUNE 500 with 53, ahead of New York (51) and California (50). Dallas had 11 of those companies landing fifth among the top U.S. cities behind New York City (43), Houston (21), Atlanta (15) and Chicago (14).



Dallas companies on FORTUNE 500

  • AT&T (No. 13)
  • Energy Transfer (No. 54)
  • CBRE Group (No. 126)
  • Builders FirstSource (No. 176)
  • Tenet Healthcare (No. 181)
  • HF Sinclair (No. 197)
  • Texas Instruments (No. 198)
  • Southwest Airlines (No. 234)
  • AECOM (No. 260)
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (No. 262)
  • EnLink Midstream (No. 485)

FORTUNE 500 Top 10

  1. Walmart
  2. Amazon.com
  3. Apple
  4. CVS Health
  5. UnitedHealth Group
  6. Exxon Mobil
  7. Berkshire Hathaway
  8. Alphabet
  9. McKesson
  10. AmerisourceBergen

KDAF

KDAF

Community Policy