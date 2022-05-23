Buyers Abandoning Ford Bronco Orders: Thousands Piling Up In Detroit Lots

Ford Motor Co. has asked the owners of 350,000 vehicles to take them into dealerships to be repaired under a three-pronged recall announcement. About 39,000 of those vehicles should be parked outdoors because their engines could catch fire, Ford said. CLICK HERE: Recall detailsThe Michigan automaker said in U.S. government documents posted Thursday that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.Still, the company said the fires can happen even while the engines are off. There have been 16 reports of fires under the hood and 14 of them were in rental company vehicles....

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO