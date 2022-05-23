ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buyers Abandoning Ford Bronco Orders: Thousands Piling Up In Detroit Lots

By Thom Taylor
 3 days ago
Unfortunately, thousands of Ford Broncos are piling up in lots outside of Detroit as Ford, and Bronco buyers, wait for the microchip shortage to...

Truth Bomb Deal With It
3d ago

Literally everyone saw this coming. What we wanted: A new version of the old Bronco. What we got: the EcoSport with the word “Bronco” glued to the front.

AtHomeInTheSouth
3d ago

With the recession coming later this year, the auto manufacturers will likely want another bailout when they are sitting on lots of unsold electric vehicles no one wants.

William Michael
3d ago

The Bronco could have been great but they “sissified” it and now it looks like any other crappy import. No thanks. If I wanted a Toyota, I’d buy a Toyota.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

