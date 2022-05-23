ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Lady Cats clean up in All-District awards

 3 days ago
The All-District awards for District 15-5A were announced recently. After a great season in which the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats went 24-4-2, a number of their players were recognized for the great contributions they made. Superlative Awards. Two Lady Cats walked away with superlative awards, playing huge roles for...

Saddle up for Mabank’s Annual Rodeo and Western Week

The MVFD says, “Western Week provides visitors the opportunity to be a part of the excitement surrounding the rodeo and activities of Western Week. For eight days western-themed activities throughout Mabank will engage the young and the old.” The department works to keep costs down and gate fees low to accommodate all socioeconomic levels of the community for this family-oriented event. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 under 13 and free for ages five and under.
MABANK, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Rebirth of African pride with Juneteenth pageant revival after 20 years

After a twenty-year hiatus, Sulphur Springs Juneteenth pageant returns with an uplifting theme: Rebirth. In 2022, twenty contestants from Sulphur Springs and the surrounding area will compete for a variety of titles in a variety of categories. Categories include:. Communication (Interview) Presentation (Talent) African Pride (Attire/ Hair presentation) Role model...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County Homecomings Summer 2022

Many of Hopkins County’s small communities host annual homecomings during the summer months. Here are information about those being held this summer:. Long Cemetery– The annual reunion will take place June 4 at 11 a.m. A potluck luncheon will be served after the meeting concludes. Bring a dish to pass, drinks and serving-ware provided. For more info contact secretary Theresa White at 972-679-4576 (photo via Texas Cemetery Directory)
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Derran Bro Harris

On May 25th 2022 beloved Father, brother and son and friend, Derran Bro Harris age 56 of Como, TX went to be with Jesus. He is survived by one son and two daughters, Dylan Cooper of Como, Amber Harris of Louisiana and Story Harris of Sherman. Three brothers and two sisters, Carol Harris and Jennifer of Como, TX. Deral Harris and wife Julie of Sulphur Springs, TX, Billy Harris and wife Tabitha of Sulphur Springs, TX, Loretta Marsh of Sulphur Springs, TX, Louise Ritchie and husband Michael of Friendswood, TX. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother and a son.
COMO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas schools hiring for the 2022-23 school year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than a dozen East Texas schools have taken to social media and posted that they have teaching positions and are more open for the next school year. School districts like Lindale ISD have been trying to retain teachers by raising salaries, but state funding has limited the amount of those […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 5-25-22 PART A

Multiple school districts posted to social media about an additional law enforcement presence - saying parents had no reason to be alarmed. At Jacksonville ISD, Police Chief Bill Avera said he was determined to keep things as normal as possible while also making use of the local police department for increased patrols.
TYLER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Elia Tellez

Elia Tellez of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on May 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving Family. Elia was born December 24, 1960, in Atotonilco, Zacatecas, Mexico. Daughter of late Antonio Cisneros and Elvira Chavez. Then later met her husband Jose Antonio Tellez and married on April 2, 1975, in Jimenez del Teul, Zacatecas, Mexico. Three years later relocated to Hopkins County and started their beautiful family of four; son, Saul Tellez wife Maria Tellez, daughters, Beneranda Garcia husband Julio Garcia, Patricia Marin husband Federico Marin and Josefina Romero husband Alejandro Romero. Blessed with eleven grandchildren Vanessa Tellez, Cesar Garcia, Leslie Garcia, Estrella Garcia, Anabel Marin, Tracie Marin, Lisa Marin, Ellie Marin, Alex Romero, Janelle Romero, and Jonathan Romero.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Matthew Charles Worsham

Matthew Charles Worsham, age 35, of Sulphur Springs, TX passed away May 16, 2022. Matt was born on August 20, 1986, in Dallas, TX to Dr. Joe Grant and Janice (Welch) Worsham. Matt graduated from Sulphur Springs High School and went on to attend The University of Texas in Austin. A talented actor, he was highly involved in theater and was a connoisseur of the arts. Matt shone light and kindness on every person he encountered. He was precious to and well-loved by all who knew him.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Dairy Festival 2022 Events and Activities

The Hopkins County Dairy Festival returns after a three-year hiatus, and citizens could not be more excited to participate in one of our signature historical celebrations. The aim of the dairy festival is to “honor, promote and educate about Hopkins dairy farmers and the dairy industry,” according to their mission statement, and since 1959 when the festival was founded, they have been doing just that.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Yantis ISD inducts new Beta society members

The Yantis Chapter of The National Beta Club inducted eleven new members during the induction ceremony on May, 10, 2022. The National Beta Club is a service organization for middle and high school students that promotes academic excellence, character, service, and leadership. The Beta Club’s mission originated with Dr. John Harris, a professor at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Since its founding in 1934, the National Beta Club has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization.
YANTIS, TX
KLTV

Tyler City Council approves $1M for convention center purchases

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Rose Complex Convention Center is one step closer to completion. On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council approved spending about $1 million for nine items to be used in the Rose Complex Conference Center. The items include furniture, computer network equipment, and Wi-Fi equipment. Deputy City...
TYLER, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
