Lady Cats clean up in All-District awards

On May 25th 2022 beloved Father, brother and son and friend, Derran Bro Harris age 56 of Como, TX went to be with Jesus. He is survived by one son and two daughters, Dylan Cooper of Como, Amber Harris of Louisiana and Story Harris of Sherman. Three brothers and two sisters, Carol Harris and Jennifer of Como, TX. Deral Harris and wife Julie of Sulphur Springs, TX, Billy Harris and wife Tabitha of Sulphur Springs, TX, Loretta Marsh of Sulphur Springs, TX, Louise Ritchie and husband Michael of Friendswood, TX. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother and a son.

COMO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO