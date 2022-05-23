Lady Cats clean up in All-District awards

Elia Tellez of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on May 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving Family. Elia was born December 24, 1960, in Atotonilco, Zacatecas, Mexico. Daughter of late Antonio Cisneros and Elvira Chavez. Then later met her husband Jose Antonio Tellez and married on April 2, 1975, in Jimenez del Teul, Zacatecas, Mexico. Three years later relocated to Hopkins County and started their beautiful family of four; son, Saul Tellez wife Maria Tellez, daughters, Beneranda Garcia husband Julio Garcia, Patricia Marin husband Federico Marin and Josefina Romero husband Alejandro Romero. Blessed with eleven grandchildren Vanessa Tellez, Cesar Garcia, Leslie Garcia, Estrella Garcia, Anabel Marin, Tracie Marin, Lisa Marin, Ellie Marin, Alex Romero, Janelle Romero, and Jonathan Romero.
