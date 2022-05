BLOWING ROCK — BRAHM announced on May 24 that it has appointed James Pearson to be the next Executive Director replacing Lee Carol Giduz, who will be retiring in late July. Sandy Huff, Chair of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the Search Committee stated “We are thrilled to announce James’ appointment and look forward to his arrival in July. James brings over 10 years of experience leading museums, presenting exhibitions and building collections. He has just the right balance of art, education and leadership experience to move the Museum forward in its next chapter.”

BLOWING ROCK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO