Zionsville Physical Therapy’s move allows patients more space
By Mark Ambrogi
Current Publishing
3 days ago
Zionsville Physical Therapy owner and executive director Elaine Morrison reflected how patients’ needs have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We decided during the pandemic our patients need a little more space to work out and have their treatments,” Morrison said. “We decided to expand our services. We had our landlord help...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A team of Indiana University researchers recently developed a blood test for depression and bipolar disorder that offers promise of a personalized treatment. The study has been led by Dr. Alexander Niculescu, professor of psychiatry at the IU School of Medicine. The study builds on previous...
CARMEL, Ind. — A 5-year-old Carmel girl is grateful to be alive after going into sudden cardiac arrest last year. Now, her family has made it their mission to teach others about the importance of heart health, CPR and AED training. Vera Uber was just 4 years old when she went into sudden cardiac arrest […]
I would like to relay to you that I desire to express my appreciation publicly to Carmel Mayor James Brainard and the Carmel highway department. Mayor Brainard has a wonderful vision for a beautiful Carmel community, which we all greatly appreciate and enjoy. It just keeps getting better, as I have seen since graduating from Carmel High School in 1977 and subsequently since returning to live here and practice surgery here in 1991.
Jessica Gendron Williams views finding the right work-life balance as crucial for physical and mental well-being. Williams, a Noblesville resident who serves as president of The Center for Leadership Excellence, addressed the topic of The Myth of Balance May 19 at the Westfield Chamber of Commerce at IMMI Conference Center in Westfield.
Strangers made good on their promise to a great-grandmother, and their story of Hoosier generosity has warmed hearts all over the world. Kitty Smith said she still has to pinch herself every time she looks out her back window. “I feel like I’m going to wake up from a dream...
INDIANAPOLIS — A new state report shows a string of violations and staffing issues continues to put residents at risk at a south Indianapolis nursing home. The latest violations at Homestead Healthcare Center were found about a month after an 80-year-old woman was raped and killed in her room at the facility in February.
The Zionsville community is doing its part to support Stonegate Elementary’s School Resource Officer Steve Todd in his fight against metastatic melanoma, a form of cancer. The 5K fundraiser was called Soar Run Overcome, with the SRO initials representing Todd’s position at the school. “Our organization, the Spouses...
FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
Raymond Brents is master woodworker and artisan who honors trees by creating new life for them and making them beautiful in a whole new way. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Brents creates custom-made furniture and sells it to his local community. He’s always had strong attention to detail and worked well with his hands and loves to be able to provide unique and quality furniture to his community.
INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana announced Fred Glass as its new president and CEO after a six-month search. "The interest in this incredibly important leadership position was tremendous," said Chad Mayer, Gleaners' board chair. "The significant response from over 100 qualified applicants is evidence of how important Gleaners Food Bank is to Indiana and across the national food bank network."
FISHERS, Ind. — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on Rocky going viral on TikTok.) After more than one year at the Humane Society for Hamilton County, Rocky found his forever home. In March 2022, 13News spoke with Megan Davis, the shelter's director of training and...
Being selected as one of this year’s Indy 500 Festival princesses has given Blanca Osorio-Ortega a platform to share her story and to serve her community. One important area that is close to Osorio-Ortega’s heart is education. As a first-generation Mexican American, she has heard firsthand how her mother struggled in Mexico without access to education. “I just found it really sad,” said Osorio-Ortega. “Being in the United States, I can attend school. It’s something that children need. They need a place to make friends and get an education and be inspired, not just from their parents but from the educators as well,” she continued. Osorio-Ortega has a deep appreciation for all of her teachers and the Greenwood school system. “There are teachers that have spoken life over me and given me really awesome advice. Greenwood schools have great teachers, and I know that they really care about their students,” she added. As part of the 500 Princess Program, she was able to go back and visit her elementary school and see many of the teachers that she admired as a young girl.
Construction is still under way at the new Overley-Worman Park, snuggled between the Vonterra neighborhood and Eagle Creek. When fully complete, the park – which celebrated its grand opening May 20 — will feature a playground area, fishing pier and boardwalk, mountain bike trails, walking trails, parking and an 18-hole disc golf course. Other features include park overlooks, a natural walking path along nearby Eagle Creek and a 200-foot entrance bridge connected to the Big-4 Rail Trail.
Ivy Tech Community College in Hamilton County held its first commencement May 21. Ivy Tech Hamilton County, which became the 19th campus of Ivy Tech Community College July 1, 2021, had 43 students walk across the commencement stage and participate in the very first official commencement ceremony for the Hamilton County campus in Noblesville. A total of 218 students received credentials in areas such as business, building construction, education, general studies, health care, human services and IT.
Regarding your recent Current in Carmel article about pedestrians and roundabout safety, my experience has been not so much about driver courtesy when trying to cross as a pedestrian as much as oblivious drivers speeding by talking on their handheld cellphones, which I believe is illegal in Indiana. Perhaps higher fines? Although I hate to place further burdens on police, it does seem to be an issue of public safety.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Company plans to invest $2.1 billion in two new Indiana manufacturing sites, a move that’s expected to create hundreds of new jobs in the Hoosier state, the company announced Wednesday. The new facilities will expand the Indianapolis-based company’s manufacturing network for active...
Beyond the occasional mass shooting, now as unremarkable as a traffic jam or a tornado, there isn’t much Big News out of central Indiana. So when a baby was deposited in a box affixed to the Carmel Fire Department last month, it was Big News. It has thus far...
Kelly Hine knew she was being honored as Union Elementary Teacher of the Year. Then came the topper when Hine was recognized as Zionsville Community Schools Teacher of the Year. “I was totally surprised about getting the district honor,” Hine said. The recognition was announced at the May 9...
Since January, Beth and Nathaniel Clawson have been speaking up about the impact House Enrolled Act 1041 would have on their child Kirin who is transgender. It bans transgender girls like their daughter from participating on K-12 sports teams.
Comments / 0