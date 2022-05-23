Special Weather Statement issued for Glasscock, Howard, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Loving; Reeves County Plains RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Loving and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

LOVING COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO