ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasscock County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Glasscock, Howard, Midland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-23 13:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Loving, Reeves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Loving; Reeves County Plains RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Loving and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
LOVING COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bell, Bosque, Brown, Burnet, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Collin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Brown; Burnet; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Collin; Comanche; Concho; Coryell; Crockett; Dallas; Delta; Eastland; Edwards; Ellis; Erath; Fannin; Fisher; Gillespie; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Irion; Johnson; Kaufman; Kerr; Kimble; Lamar; Lampasas; Llano; Mason; McCulloch; McLennan; Menard; Mills; Navarro; Nolan; Rains; Real; Rockwall; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Somervell; Sterling; Sutton; Tarrant; Taylor; Tom Green; Val Verde; Van Zandt SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 269 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELL BOSQUE BROWN BURNET CALLAHAN COKE COLEMAN COLLIN COMANCHE CONCHO CORYELL CROCKETT DALLAS DELTA EASTLAND EDWARDS ELLIS ERATH FANNIN FISHER GILLESPIE HAMILTON HENDERSON HILL HOOD HOPKINS HUNT IRION JOHNSON KAUFMAN KERR KIMBLE LAMAR LAMPASAS LLANO MASON MCCULLOCH MCLENNAN MENARD MILLS NAVARRO NOLAN RAINS REAL ROCKWALL RUNNELS SAN SABA SCHLEICHER SOMERVELL STERLING SUTTON TARRANT TAYLOR TOM GREEN VAL VERDE VAN ZANDT
BELL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy