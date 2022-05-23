Flames Weekly: Oilers’ Big Guns Outclass Calgary to Take 2-1 Series Lead

It’s no secret that the duo of Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin will be looking to improve their team this offseason. Whether it be through trade or free agency, the Vancouver Canucks will have some additions to its roster before the puck drops on the 2022-23 season. It’s a strong class of talent with the likes of Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and others potentially hitting the market for what could be astronomical contracts. Fortunately, Rutherford and company don’t have the cap space (right now at least) to pursue them. Rutherford has gone on record saying that he wants to add youngsters to the roster, not 35-year-old veterans, so it’s likely he won’t try to go after them. Having said that, they are former players of his, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened either.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO