ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames Weekly: Oilers’ Big Guns Outclass Calgary to Take 2-1 Series Lead

By Greg Tysowski
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlames Weekly offers a look at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Blues’ 6-3 Loss to Avalanche in Game 4

The St. Louis Blues laid down and lost Game 4 to the Colorado Avalanche, dropping both home games in the series. It was a disappointing effort for a team that needed to respond after an ugly Game 3. The uphill battle continues for the Blues in this series with their...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Face Big Questions This Offseason

Following their Game 7 loss at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 14, the 2022 offseason for the Boston Bruins began. There are several questions surrounding the future of the Black and Gold, mainly centered around their roster make-up for the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Scheifele, Krejci, Cassidy & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, many have suggested Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets may be an option to trade for if Patrice Bergeron does indeed retire. Meanwhile, the Bruins organization is continuing to leave the door open for a potential David Krejci return. In other news, Bruce Cassidy is very much on the hot seat after Cam Neely said the team needs to make some changes moving forward. Last, but not least, Brad Marchand had some fun on Twitter recently, firing back at a blogger who suggested the team may be wise to consider moving him this offseason.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

4 Former Lightning Making an Impact in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

While the Tampa Bay Lightning wait to see who their opponents will be in the Eastern Conference Final, there are some former Lightning that are still alive in the playoffs and are playing significant roles for their teams. There are two fewer former players that they will have to worry...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Darryl Sutter
The Hockey Writers

Sharks’ 3 Trade Targets During the 2022 Offseason

The San Jose Sharks are in limbo entering the 2022 offseason. The team is nowhere near ready to compete, and with issues present in the forward, defensive, and goaltending core, there does not seem to be much hope for the squad entering the 2022-23 season. The draft should allow the team to add a few more talented players to the prospect pool, but no one drafted will be ready to slot in the lineup right off the bat. Additionally, without a general manager selected, the Sharks’ options are relatively limited until a decision is made.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins & Jets Could Produce 2022 Offseason Blockbuster

Although the Boston Bruins won 51 games during the 2021-22 regular season, their first-round postseason loss to the Carolina Hurricanes showed that they are not true contenders. Due to this, it seems time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to make a major addition to their roster. The Winnipeg Jets would be the perfect trade partner if he’s aiming to complete a blockbuster this summer. Let’s now take a look at why this is the case.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Stars Finally Have Their Answer Between the Pipes

The Dallas Stars have been through the wringer when it comes to their goaltending. Ever since Marty Turco finished his tenure in 2010, the Stars have shuffled through the likes of Kari Lehtonen, Tim Thomas, Dan Ellis, Anti Niemi, Ben Bishop, Anton Khudobin, and Braden Holtby. While some of these names worked out for short periods of time, none of them were able to succeed or stay healthy long enough to become the franchise’s answer.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Hurricanes’ Raanta Stepping Up in Andersen’s Absence is Unexpected

Antti Raanta has been a very pleasant surprise in this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. Raanta, who had limited expectations as a career backup, put on some of the best goaltending performances in the playoffs thus far. Since the Hurricanes lost their starter in April, the defensively stout Canes haven’t missed a beat with him in net.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Summer of Kawhi Will Not Work

The “Summer of Kawhi?” Seriously, this is an idea the Toronto Maple Leafs should avoid like the plague. It is so perfectly ridiculous, and I wish I would have thought of it. To be direct, the idea is simplistic, ignores reality, and I believe the Maple Leafs shouldn’t...
NBA
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Deadline Acquisitions Playing a Profound Role

The New York Rangers are tied with the Carolina Hurricanes at 2-2 in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Thursday’s game will be another defining moment in the team’s quest for the Cup. The Rangers have four championships in franchise history and the Hurricanes have one (2006). But in order to bolster their postseason run against tough teams in the Eastern Conference, general manager Chris Drury bulked up on depth at the trade deadline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

3 Key Deals Oilers Can Make to Keep Evander Kane For Next Season

No player has been better than Connor McDavid in these 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. That said, perhaps no player has been hotter than Evander Kane. Certainly, no player has scored more goals as he leads the playoffs with 12, two coming in the Game 4 win by the Edmonton Oilers over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ 3 Budget-Friendly Free Agent Targets This Offseason

It’s no secret that the duo of Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin will be looking to improve their team this offseason. Whether it be through trade or free agency, the Vancouver Canucks will have some additions to its roster before the puck drops on the 2022-23 season. It’s a strong class of talent with the likes of Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and others potentially hitting the market for what could be astronomical contracts. Fortunately, Rutherford and company don’t have the cap space (right now at least) to pursue them. Rutherford has gone on record saying that he wants to add youngsters to the roster, not 35-year-old veterans, so it’s likely he won’t try to go after them. Having said that, they are former players of his, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened either.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Hockey Writers

No. 91s Taking Over The 2022 NHL Playoffs

In society, we attach certain meanings to numbers. For example, some call the number seven lucky, while the number 13 is considered unlucky for most. So far in the 2022 NHL Playoffs, it is safe to call the number 91 the former, not the latter. Eight players have worn the...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Lightning Are Still Receiving Needed Value From Minor 2019 Trade

An underrated aspect of any NHL general manager’s job is knowing when to admit something isn’t working. This can come in the form of moving on from a prospect who stalled with the team, flipping a former big trade target who just isn’t clicking with his new linemates, or even moving on from a successful coach who hasn’t been able to get over the hump.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Ducks 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Max Comtois

After failing to make the postseason for the fourth straight season, the Anaheim Ducks are officially in offseason mode. With the 2021-22 season in the rearview mirror, we can look back at some of the individual seasons that Ducks’ players had and how they fit moving forward. Max Comtois...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Paliafito, Hart, Sandin, Liljegren & Hyman

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll report that Jim Paliafito is no longer with the organization. He’s been an incredibly important figure in player development for the team and was important in setting up the Maple Leafs’ Russian connection. Second, I’ll talk...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from Flames’ Frustrating 5-3 Game 4 Loss to the Oilers

The Calgary Flames are in a massive hole after falling 5-3 to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 on Tuesday night. The hope was that after back-to-back losses they would be able to regroup and come out with a better effort for an entire 60 minutes, but that was not the case.
SPORTS
The Hockey Writers

3 Prospects Canucks Should Consider with 79th Pick in 2022 Draft

The Vancouver Canucks currently own the 79th selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, but this exact pick has actually been traded on three separate occasions. First, it went to Vegas for Nate Schmidt. Then Vegas sent it to Ottawa in the Evgeni Dadonov trade before making its way back to Vancouver from Ottawa in exchange for Travis Hamonic.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Early Goaltending Targets for the 2022-23 Philadelphia Flyers

Before the start of the 2022-23 season, the Philadelphia Flyers need to start thinking about the organization’s goaltending situation moving forward. Obviously, the 23-year-old franchise goaltender, Carter Hart, will continue to be the No. 1 guy, but it would be nice to have a solid secondary option. The last two seasons have not exactly been kind to Hart in the net, so the team has relied heavily on their second guy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

2021-22 Kraken Report Cards: Soucy, Dunn, Borgen

We are back with another edition of the Seattle Kraken Report Cards. We’ll be looking at a trio of defensemen who, barring a trade or buyout, will be part of the organization for next season. This group is composed of a player who few would’ve expected to lead defensemen in goals, a player who some thought needed to have a bounce-back year, and one who some didn’t even have penciled in for a roster spot to start the season.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy