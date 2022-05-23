ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

ODNR says wild turkey harvests are declining

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNoMx_0fnfKIPO00

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said it will begin taking conservation measures to reduce the wild turkey harvest after two years of poor hatches that have caused a temporary depression in turkey numbers. The department will take this time to look at ongoing research that looks at the state's wild turkey populations.

Wildlife officials said in a news release that declining wild turkey harvests are likely a result of lower wild turkey numbers and decreased hunter participation, two factors that have been a long-term trend since 2001 when the state’s wild turkey harvest was at a peak.

Weather events, predation, disease and hatch productivity all play a role in fluctuating turkey populations.

Each summer, the Division of Wildlife conducts a turkey brood survey to estimate population changes.

Biologists expect the wild turkey population to be a temporary dip as the 2021 survey showed promising results.

ODNR said young turkeys will be tracked closely in the coming years.

Ohioans can participate by submitting observations of young turkeys during July and August. Click here to submit your observations.

Wild turkey hunters harvested 11,770 birds through Sunday, May 22, which is a statewide total that represents 23 days of hunting in the five northeastern counties (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull) and 30 days in the remaining counties.

The three-year average, from 2019-to 2021 during the same dates, is 17,060. Last year hunters checked 14,450 wild turkeys.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 2

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohioans go hungry as state sits on a huge stack of money

Some food banks are slashing the amounts of food they give people. At the same time, Ohio and many other states are sitting on enormous piles of cash, and a spokesman for Gov. Mike DeWine was vague last week when asked how the governor would like to use that money. The post Ohioans go hungry as state sits on a huge stack of money appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

The 7 Best Food Towns in Ohio

Everyone loves food — and there’s certainly no shortage of options here in Ohio. From distinctive cultural cuisine to hometown dishes you won't find anywhere else in the world, a large part of getting to know a city is indulging in its food.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Have you ever had a pizza so good that you forgot you were in the United States and believed you were in Italy, even if it was just for a few seconds? If the answer to this question is a strong "no" then you have been going to the wrong places. Everybody knows that some of the best pizza places are in New York, however, there are plenty of amazing options in the rest of the country too and today we are going to name a few of these great pizzerias that are located in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy