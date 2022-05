Democratic State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (S.D. 34) announced a change in her bid to become a New York congresswoman on Tuesday, May 24, as she unveiled that she had switched her candidacy for Congress in the upcoming New York Democratic primary from New York’s third congressional district (NY-3) to New York’s seventeenth congressional district (NY-17), setting the scene for another showdown between who some voters see as a moderate, establishment, Democratic incumbent and a progressive Democratic challenger.

