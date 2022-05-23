Homeless man given more prison time after plea

The mother and father of a child who died of a fentanyl overdose were sentenced in Carbon County court on Friday - both to jail terms, her in the county, him to state prison. Gage Joshua Duch, 28, now of Summit Hill, and Britney G. Burke, 32, of Bath, Northampton County, appeared before President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II for sentencing on charges to two previously entered guilty pleas. Burke pleaded to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a felony 2, in the death of her 3-year-old son. Duch, 28, pleaded to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a felony 3. Both entered the pleas after reaching a plea bargain with the district attorney’s office.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO