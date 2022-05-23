ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Homeless man given more prison time after plea

By Den McLaughlin dmclaughlin@tnonline.com
Times News
 3 days ago

A homeless man was given more prison time on Thursday after pleading guilty in Carbon County court to a new criminal offense. Charlie Wiley, 38, was sentenced by Judge Joseph J. Matika to serve six to 18 months in the county prison on a charge of criminal...

