Miami, FL

Tourism thriving in Florida ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By WVUA 23 Digital
wvua23.com
 3 days ago

MIAMI (AP) – Tourists have returned to Florida in numbers that are surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Officials at Miami International Airport are projecting the "busiest Memorial Day weekend ever."

www.wvua23.com

Comments / 0

wlrn.org

With COVID surging, South Florida braces for ‘the busiest Memorial Day weekend ever’

Record numbers of visitors are expected in South Florida for Memorial Day weekend at the same time that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about rising COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions in the region — casting a pandemic cloud over what is typically a raucous start to the summer season. With concerts, an air and sea show, and countless parties planned throughout Miami and Fort Lauderdale this holiday weekend, public health experts say that few people are likely to hear or to heed the CDC’s recommendation to wear a well-fitting face mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status. This story is a subscriber exclusive The CDC’s warnings come at a moment in the more than two-year-old pandemic when many Americans appear to be ignoring the signs of a resurgent virus in Florida and elsewhere.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

How much money do you need to live in Miami in 2022?

Costs of living are skyrocketing in the Magic City. The rising inflation numbers are dominating the news channels next to the war in Europe and primary election results. However, Miami has made it on the list as one of the cities with the highest and most rapidly rising inflation.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Migration To Florida In First Months Of 2022 Exceeds 2021 Levels

The number of people moving to Florida during the first few months of 2022 is even higher than it was during the same period in 2021, the New York Post is reporting. The Miami area is a particularly big beneficiary of the migration, according to the newly released data on drivers license swaps.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Fastest Growing Counties in Florida, According to the United States Census Bureau

According to the United States Census Bureau, more than 73% of counties in the United States experienced a "natural decrease" in 2021. The Bureau defines a natural decrease as occurring when there are more deaths than births in a population. In 2021, fewer births, an aging population, and the pandemic all contributed to an overall rise of natural decreases in many areas of the United States. Some states, like Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island saw all of their counties experience this type of decrease.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

3 Florida Beaches Among The Best For Budget Vacations

It's no secret that things have gotten more expensive over the last year, especially gas prices. With these price hikes affecting everyday living, it's time to start looking for cheaper destinations for vacations. Enter Cheapism, which found the best beaches for budget vacations. According to their list, three Florida destinations...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Overtown Office of Miami's First Black Judge Declared a Historic Site

On the southeast side of Overtown, between an empty grass lot and the Metrorail tracks, sits a small, nondescript white building that was nearly forgotten. Graffiti covers its white walls, and tree branches obscure the only evidence of the structure's significance, a name posted on the façade: "Thomas." "You're...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

When It's Time to Leave Miami

During my last week in Florida, I visited a friend's oceanview apartment. As we stood on the balcony, admiring the Atlantic and watching the palm trees sway in the breeze, I looked down to see elderly people swimming in a pool area that was still under construction. The sawdust didn't...
MIAMI, FL
garlandjournal.com

Miami says no to Martelly event after Haitian activists protest

5/20, 9:30 p.m. Update: The office of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has responded positively to the demand of some Haitian organizations and activists to keep former Haitian president Michel Martelly from participating in local Flag Day celebrations. The office suspended for security reasons a May 21 event in which Martelly was scheduled to perform.
MIAMI, FL
L. Cane

Florida City which has the Most Canals of Anywhere in the World is a Top Summer Destination

City of Cape Coral Government, Facebook Screenshot. With inflation and gas prices cutting into the summer vacation budgets of many travelers, some Americans are opting to stay in the United States for their summer travel plans. According to the travel insurance and assistance website Allianz Partners, almost 75 percent of Americans plan to travel domestically for their summer vacations. Some even plan to travel within their home state. If your home state is Florida, you arguably have many destinations from which to choose.
CAPE CORAL, FL
calleochonews.com

7 Nightlife Spots in Miami all ladies should check out

Nightlife in Miami is incredibly exciting, and there’s a lot of variety to choose from. Here are some of our top picks for Miami nightlife all ladies need to check out:. Looking for fun ways to celebrate ladies' night? Miami’s nightlife has some amazing places for you to check out on your next night on the town, including some of the best bars, clubs, and events that are bound to offer you a great time.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Starts This Weekend

MIAMI LAKES (CBSMiami) – It’s time to stock up for hurricanes. This weekend is the annual sales tax holiday for supplies. It will run from May 28, though June 10. For reference, CBS 4 used the Florida Department of Revenue list of eligible items, then we went to the Lowe’s in Miami Lakes to take a look at how it’s all being organized. “I remember being a little kid scared very scared in my bathtub with my dog and my family,” Javier Peraza said. Peraza is the assistant store manager, and he’s no stranger to hurricanes, having lived through Hurricane Andrew as...
MIAMI LAKES, FL

