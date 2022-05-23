Tourism thriving in Florida ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI LAKES (CBSMiami) – It’s time to stock up for hurricanes. This weekend is the annual sales tax holiday for supplies. It will run from May 28, though June 10.
For reference, CBS 4 used the Florida Department of Revenue list of eligible items, then we went to the Lowe’s in Miami Lakes to take a look at how it’s all being organized.
“I remember being a little kid scared very scared in my bathtub with my dog and my family,” Javier Peraza said. Peraza is the assistant store manager, and he’s no stranger to hurricanes, having lived through Hurricane Andrew as...
