Weekly COVID-19 cases in Arizona are back above ten thousand. The state has seen a rise in cases for the past four weeks, but rates are still well below pandemic highs. Arizona Department of Health Services added 11,498 COVID-19 cases to the dashboard. Most of these cases tested positive on May 15 or later, an 86% increase in weekly case numbers since the first week of May. Recent cases are still about 90% fewer than the omicron peak in January.

