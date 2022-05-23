ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EU plans first joint gas buying before winter

By Kate Abnett
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqfO6_0fnfGxjJ00

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - The European Union plans to start jointly buying gas before winter, the bloc's energy policy chief said on Monday, as it seeks to cut reliance on Russian fossil fuels and build a buffer against further energy supply shocks.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, last week proposed a plan for how the bloc could quit Russian fossil fuels by 2027, by speeding up investments in renewable energy and energy savings and switching to non-Russian fossil fuels. read more

Russia, which supplies 40% of EU gas, since its invasion of Ukraine has cut off supply to Poland, Bulgaria and Finland, after they refused to pay for the fuel in roubles.

In an interview with Reuters, EU energy policy chief Kadri Simson said the bloc intended to start jointly buying gas this year, supported by an EU platform launched last month that would pool countries' demand and coordinate use of infrastructure to import non-Russian supplies. read more

Joint buying will be voluntary for countries. Analysts have said the scheme could struggle to secure significant volumes from the tightly supplied global market or to launch quickly given the complexity of coordinating between companies, governments and Brussels to make the purchases. read more

Simson said that by acting together, EU countries could gain access to supply that wouldn't otherwise be available.

"There are limited gas volumes available in the global market for this year. And some of them are coming to the market only because of the political decisions," she said, pointing to a U.S.-EU deal from March for the United States to supply an extra 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) of liquefied natural gas to Europe this year.

The EU imports 155 bcm of gas from Russia each year.

Brussels has said countries should mostly use renewables and energy savings to replace those volumes, and expects gas demand to drop 30% by 2030 under the EU's climate change targets.

But in the short term, Europe remains reliant on fossil fuels. The EU last week agreed a law requiring countries to fill gas storage 80% ahead of winter, to help provide a buffer against fossil fuel supply shocks.

Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadri Simson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Natural Gas#Renewable Energy#The European Union#The European Commission#Non Russian#Joint
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

456K+
Followers
333K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy