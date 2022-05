MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A bewildering robbery-with no weapon used-to steal a car title. That’s according to MPD. They say 19-year-old Sean Gonzalez, Jr. and his younger brother went to a local car dealership this past Saturday, May 21, to make the final payment on his car. But investigators say while the pair was there, they not only took the final payment money from an employee, but also the title to the car. Police believe Gonzalez will try to sell the car to an unsuspecting buyer, because he can produce a title to the vehicle.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO