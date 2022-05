SALT LAKE CITY — Jordin Petersen Seamons's husband, Devin, died about three and a half years ago, but she can still remember well the last moments of his life. Standing about a foot from a large photo of their happy family, she wasn't far from where the young couple planned on going on Dec. 23, 2018. They were living in Logan and had just started their journey with their 2-year-old daughter south to Temple Square to view Christmas lights in Salt Lake City.

