ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Check your Mega Millions ticket: $44K winner unclaimed

By Julie E. Greene, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hDeI_0fnfFzSY00

Check your Mega Millions tickets.

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Martin's Food Market in Hagerstown on May 16 — Monday a week ago — could be a lot richer.

The ticket worth $44,000 was unclaimed as of Monday, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The lottery ticket was purchased at the Martin's at 1729 Dual Highway, according to the lottery agency.

The ticket was for the May 17 drawing, according to an email from Maryland Lottery spokesman Seth Elkin.

Winner found: Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Hagerstown claimed by Boonsboro resident

'Uncharted waters': Home prices continue to rise; sales increase in Hagerstown

The winning numbers on May 17 were: 7, 21, 24, 41 and 65 with a Mega Ball of 24 and a Megaplier of 4x, according to the game's website.

The Maryland Lottery encourages winners to immediately sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a safe place. In Maryland, draw game winners have 182 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday night with an estimated jackpot of $143 million, according to the Mega Millions' site.

More lottery news: Winning Powerball ticket sold in Washington County claimed by Williamsport resident

Local business news: Comings and goings: When will new HomeGoods open? And a clinic is heading to Fort Ritchie

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Check your Mega Millions ticket: $44K winner unclaimed

Comments / 1

Related
Bay Net

Retiree Jumps With Joy Over $100,000 Quick-Pick Powerball Win

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – Over the years, a Capitol Heights resident has tried just about every game that the Maryland Lottery has to offer. She’s played them, she’s enjoyed them, but she just had not experienced the kind of Lottery luck with them that she wanted until she found Powerball.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
UPI News

Maryland woman wins $25,000 from free lottery ticket

May 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won a $25,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery ticket that she received for free as part of a promotion. The 36-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was pleasantly surprised to receive a free Pick 5 ticket as part of the lottery's Try Pick 5 promotion, which randomly dispenses free Pick 5 tickets to players who purchase tickets for lottery drawings.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Weekly

Annapolis Seafood Markets Closes Doors

With a complete lack of fanfare, Annapolis Seafood Markets on Forest Drive made the announcement May 15 on its iconic roadside sign, complete with flashing lights and a red crab above it, on which it had announced its daily specials for decades. The message: “THANK YOU FOR 40 WONDERFUL YEARS. GONE FISHING.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsport, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Lifestyle
City
Fort Ritchie, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Hagerstown, MD
City
Boonsboro, MD
WAMU

A case of mistaken identity: Is Old Bay really Maryland’s favorite crab seasoning?

This is the second episode of Dish City’s latest season. Listen by pressing the play button above or by subscribing on your favorite podcast platform. There are three pillars of Maryland state identity: the flashy state flag, Chesapeake Bay blue crabs, and Old Bay. Old Bay is everywhere in the Chesapeake Bay region. You can find it on chips, fries, and popcorn. It’s in vodka, clam chowder, and even dessert. The spice blend is so popular that the new Old Bay-flavored Goldfish sold out online in nine hours and there is currently a petition to make Old Bay-flavored beer the official state beer of Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore Times

Meet the Man Who was Recognized for Preserving African American Heritage in Maryland

Theodore “Ted” H. Mack has given a lifetime of service promoting Maryland’s African American heritage and has made a recognizable impact along the way. On May 20, 2022, he was formally recognized during a program at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, Maryland for these contributions, while being honored as a 2022 recipient of the Calvert Prize. The honor is Maryland Historical Trust’s (MHT’s) most prestigious award. According to MHT’s website, it is a state agency which is “dedicated to preserving and interpreting the legacy of Maryland’s past.” Through MHT, Marylanders are assisted with becoming knowledgeable about their “historical and cultural heritage.”
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Black Bear Sighting Causes Brief Scare At Westminster High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a brief scare in Carroll County on Thursday morning when a black bear was spotted outside Westminster High School. First sighted about 7:30 a.m., the bear left and returned to the high school’s campus about an hour later, a Carroll County Public Schools spokesperson told WJZ. The bear did provide some excitement for students at the end of their school year. “I kind of wanted to go out, it looked pretty fuzzy, but it probably would’ve ripped me to shreds,” said Carter, a sophomore at the school. “I was kind of surprised it was at school – maybe...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Black Bear spotted around Westminster High School

WESTMINSTER, Md. — It is not unheard of, but it is unusual -- a bear -- at Westminster High School. The bear was seen roaming around campus from the front entrance to the back parking lot. The bear was spotted at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Westminster High School,...
WESTMINSTER, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery Ticket#Housing Prices#The Maryland Lottery#The Mega Millions#Powerball#Homegoods#The Herald Mail Check
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland becomes second state in country to offer digital ID on iPhones

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland announced Wednesday that residents can now add their driver's licenses or identification cards to a digital wallet on an iPhone. Maryland is the second state in the country to adopt a digital ID system for Apple mobile phones after Arizona. The digital IDs will be accepted at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Anne Arundel County and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

How you can cash in by finding tagged snakeheads in Maryland

Attention Maryland fishers: If you harvest a northern snakehead from state waters, you might be eligible for a gift card worth up to $200. State and federal wildlife managers are placing yellow or blue tags on up to 500 northern snakeheads in Maryland waters. It’s part of an effort to gauge population growth for the species, which both the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have seen spreading through the upper Chesapeake Bay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Baltimore

Camp For Seriously Ill Children To Build Second Location On Maryland’s Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A well-known camp for sick children and their families will build its second location on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announced plans Tuesday to open its second location in Queenstown, Md. at the Aspen Institute’s former 166-acre Wye River Conference Center. The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit for humanistic studies, is donating a majority of the property to Hole in the Wall. The property was gifted to the institute in 1988, so the organization is paying it forward. “Since 1979, the Wye River campus has played an important role in the Aspen Institute’s history. This...
QUEENSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Vascular Specialists; Artery and vein health

Maryland Vascular Specialists are one of the leaders in artery and vein health for patients throughout Maryland. They are dedicated to the care of artery and vein disorders related to the circulatory system. One of their specialists discusses what procedures they have and who would benefit from the care.
MARYLAND STATE
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy