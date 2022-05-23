Check your Mega Millions ticket: $44K winner unclaimed

Check your Mega Millions tickets.

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Martin's Food Market in Hagerstown on May 16 — Monday a week ago — could be a lot richer.

The ticket worth $44,000 was unclaimed as of Monday, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The lottery ticket was purchased at the Martin's at 1729 Dual Highway, according to the lottery agency.

The ticket was for the May 17 drawing, according to an email from Maryland Lottery spokesman Seth Elkin.

The winning numbers on May 17 were: 7, 21, 24, 41 and 65 with a Mega Ball of 24 and a Megaplier of 4x, according to the game's website.

The Maryland Lottery encourages winners to immediately sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a safe place. In Maryland, draw game winners have 182 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday night with an estimated jackpot of $143 million, according to the Mega Millions' site.

