Surf instructor PJ Brown surfs the second wave at Gunnison Whitewater Park in Gunnison, Colorado.Photo by Dustin Doskocil, courtesy PJ Brown. The 20th Anniversary Gunnison River Festival is featuring a full day of river surf events this year, as the nonprofit celebrates its two-decade birthday in Gunnison, Colorado, 200 miles southwest of the Mile High City.

GUNNISON, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO