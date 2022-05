Scorpio Sky is open to branching out into more of the entertainment realm but knows that not everyone can be The Rock. Scorpio Sky is certainly charismatic but between the ropes, his forte is the technical wrestling. In 2022, many wrestlers know that there are avenues outside of the professional wrestling industry, specifically the world of acting, and although Scorpio definitely sees acting as a potential path and would like to do a little more of that, he says that his main focus is professional wrestling. However, he does want to get back into podcasting and potentially do more MMA fighting, maybe even branching out into boxing.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO