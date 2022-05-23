Woman killed following multiple-dog attack in Cullman Co.
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a multiple-dog attack in Cullman County on May 22. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick...www.wbrc.com
Omw how awful. There was a woman killed just last month near Florence going to check dogs that mailed another woman the day before. What on earth of going on? The owner needs to be prosecuted.
