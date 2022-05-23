ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman killed following multiple-dog attack in Cullman Co.

By WBRC Staff
wbrc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a multiple-dog attack in Cullman County on May 22. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 3

DogmammaAL
3d ago

Omw how awful. There was a woman killed just last month near Florence going to check dogs that mailed another woman the day before. What on earth of going on? The owner needs to be prosecuted.

Reply
2
