Woman killed following multiple-dog attack in Cullman Co.

A social media post by a former candidate in the Lauderdale County sheriff's race is getting a lot of attention and raising concerns in the days after the primary election. The post features a photo of Randall McCrary, a Rogersville Police officer who ran and lost the GOP primary election for Lauderdale County sheriff. In the photo, McCrary is carrying a big stick, and text above the image invites current Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office deputies to visit him on the farm.

ROGERSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO